George Washington’s volleyball team returned to practice Wednesday after it missed the first two days of preseason workouts when a positive COVID-19 case was detected in the school’s volleyball community.
Because the Patriots’ coaches and players followed guidelines set up by the Secondary School Activities Commission, they were permitted by health department officials to begin practice after missing workouts on Monday and Tuesday.
The individual who tested positive is currently in quarantine.
•••
PREP FOOTBALL: Poca and Sissonville have come up with season-opening games to replace the ones they’re losing on Sept. 4 because Logan County schools haven’t been able to practice so far and won’t be eligible to play on that date due to high COVID-19 numbers in their county.
The Class AA Dots have scheduled a Sept. 4 game at Wheeling Central, the defending Class A state champion, set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Bishop Schmitt Field, Wheeling University’s artificial turf field. Poca was supposed to open at Chapmanville on Sept. 4, but the Tigers, who haven’t practiced yet, won’t have the required amount of workouts in to be able to play that game.
Sissonville, meanwhile, has scheduled a Sept. 4 home game at 7:30 against St. Marys after losing its opener, a home game against Logan, on that date.
Winfield might also have to find a replacement game since it is set to host Chapmanville on Sept. 11.