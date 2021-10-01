Two sizable high school events are set for Saturday in the Kanawha Valley.
George Washington hosts the Queen of the Hill Tournament in volleyball, while cross country teams convene at Ridenour Lake for the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau Invitational. Both events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
At GW, some of the state’s top volleyball programs will be battling in a tournament that’s been reduced to eight teams from its traditional 12 due to COVID-19.
Class AAA teams include GW, Hedgesville, Huntington, Hurricane, Morgantown, Princeton and Woodrow Wilson. Also in the field is defending Class AA state champion Shady Spring. Competition will be staged all day on two courts at GW High School.
Pool A consists of Hedgesville, GW, Hurricane and Princeton, and Pool B is comprised of Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring, Huntington and Morgantown.
The current run of this tournament has been going on since 2011, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled because of COVID.
Saturday’s championship match is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m., depending on the length of previous matches. Admission is $5 for everyone.
At Nitro, the cross country meet gets underway at 9 with the high school boys race, followed by the girls race at 9:45, the middle school girls division at 11 and the middle school boys at 11:45.
A field of about 160 high school runners is expected, 70 girls from 13 schools and 90 boys from 16 schools. The top 20 runners in each race will receive medals. Admission is $5 for everyone.
Thirteen high schools have both boys and girls teams entered — Capital, Charleston Catholic, Herbert Hoover, Nitro, Ripley, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, South Charleston, Spring Valley, St. Albans, St. Joseph and Teays Valley Christian. Also in the boys meet are runners from Parkersburg Catholic, Poca and Winfield.
Parking is limited, so carpooling is encouraged. Shuttles will be running from the Nitro library to Ridenour Lake for spectators and athletes. Spectator parking is also available in the lot by the gazebo.