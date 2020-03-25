George Washington extended its lead over Cabell Midland for the best overall athletic program in the chase for the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s Commissioner’s Plaque.
The Patriots, who led the Knights by six points following the league’s fall sports (81-75), bumped that advantage to 25 points (132-107) after the MSAC’s winter sports competitions.
The fate of spring sports around West Virginia remains in limbo because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Parkersburg (99) and Hurricane (97) are closing on Cabell Midland for second place in the overall standings for the award.
The complete current standings are:
1. George Washington 132; 2. Cabell Midland 107; 3. Parkersburg 99; 4. Hurricane 97; 5. Huntington 80; 6. Woodrow Wilson 72; 7. Spring Valley 66; 8. St. Albans 56.5; 9. Capital 51.5; 10. Riverside 48.5; 11. South Charleston 45.5.