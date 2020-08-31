State officials called an unexpected audible on Monday, but Kanawha County Schools responded with one of its own.
Gov. Jim Justice unveiled a plan Monday that might have gotten high school football openers and other sports back on track in three counties — Kanawha, Fayette and Logan — in time for Friday’s games. It involved immediate COVID-19 testing for all athletes, coaches, band members and staff of all athletic teams in those counties. But a few hours after Justice’s news conference, Kanawha Schools issued a statement saying it was opting out of the proposed testing.
“We thank state officials for this option for our students,’’ said Tom Williams, superintendent of Kanawha Schools, in the statement, “but we’ve collectively decided that our focus should be on making sure that we do everything in our power to get our students back to school.’’
Schools are scheduled to open statewide Sept. 8.
On Saturday, when the state updated its weekly COVID-19 risk factor map, Kanawha, Fayette and Logan were in the orange category, which calls off all sports and other school activities for the following week in those counties, but permits practice. Six football games involving Kanawha high schools were lost — including rivalries such as Capital at South Charleston and St. Albans at Nitro.
Under Justice’s plan announced Monday, if all members of one team tested negative, they would be allowed to play their respective games. But the school systems in Kanawha, Fayette and Logan decided not to participate in that testing and will abide by the orange category stipulations. Logan, which had been at the red level (highest threat) until Saturday, just began workouts this week and its athletes wouldn’t have the required number of practices in to be able to play.
Many Kanawha coaches, like Nitro football coach Zach Davis, were appreciative of Justice’s attempts to get their games going, but felt like massive testing wasn’t the best option. Instead, they’re hoping Kanawha gets back into the yellow category this Saturday, which would permit games the following week, some of them as early as Labor Day.
“I’m totally behind the county’s decision,’’ Davis said. “I think it’s the best decision and I’m fully behind with what they’ve asked us to do.
“We’re going to try to play St. Albans next Monday if we’re yellow on Saturday. We felt like that was the best course of action. [County school officials] asked all of us our opinions and we’re all on the same page — hoping to go yellow Saturday and get to play Monday.’’
Two other Friday football games that were called off have also been tentatively reset for Monday — Capital at South Charleston (noon) and Winfield at Herbert Hoover (7 p.m.).
Missy Smith, volleyball coach at George Washington, pointed out that missing a week to play games in her sport wasn’t as taxing as football teams missing a game, since football has just a 10-week window to get in 10 regular-season games. She was more concerned about a possible longer shutdown.
“I don’t think [Justice’s testing plan] was going to work out for us necessarily,’’ Smith said, “because we only had one match scheduled this week. But I’m very leery of either false positives or asymptomatic positives that would shut us down for two weeks with no questions asked. We don’t know what the turnaround would be. It could throw us into red. We’re about to test so many people who don’t have symptoms that it could potentially skyrocket our numbers.
“I think it puts a lot of pressure on us coaches because I know my girls want to play, but the whole time you’re trying to gauge their safety versus how hard we’re pushing this. I just don’t think it works out for us to gain just one match. With volleyball, we’re a little more flexible in our scheduling, and it’s a little easier to pick up games than football can.’’
Some football coaches, like GW’s Steve Edwards Jr., are just trying to make the best of a tricky situation. The Patriots were going to lose their season opener even if Kanawha Schools didn’t opt out of countywide testing; their opponent, Jefferson, went ahead and scheduled a Friday game against Eastern Panhandle rival Musselman when Kanawha County’s status turned orange on Saturday.
“We’ll make the best of it,’’ Edwards said. “We’ll do the best we can and try to do our part. The frustrating thing about it for us is doing our due diligence — we’ve done our part — and all of a sudden, we get caught up in the whirlwind of the whole thing.
“So we’ll prepare for next week and hopefully get another opportunity. I’m just glad it’s not all over. We’ll get over it. We’ll do what we do — that’s what coaches do, that’s what athletics teaches you and even with academics, that’s what teachers do.’’
Capital football coach Jon Carpenter, one of the county’s more cautious coaches when it comes to getting back to playing, said he saw problems coming months ago.
“The governor did exactly what we wanted back in June and July,’’ Carpenter said about the decision to allow athletes to get back into condition with unprecedented workout sessions. “I said then that it ain’t going to be good for the big counties.’’
COVID-19 numbers have gone up steadily in recent days in counties such as Kanawha, Monongalia and Cabell as students return to college campuses. Now Carpenter wonders if pushing ahead to play is still worth it.
“Obviously, I like football,’’ Carpenter said, “but I like my life and my kids’ lives better. This scares me to death — every bit of it. I don’t think it’s a good idea for any of us to be out there. The smart thing to do is to postpone it and give us a shot in a couple weeks to start again. But whatever they say we can do, I’m going to do.’’
Justice was hoping that countywide testing of athletes would provide information that could help shape future policy decisions.
“We’re using this moment with sports,’’ Justice said, “to be able to give us the health information to be able to assist us in getting these counties out of the orange and into the yellow and green so they can go to school.’’
Alex Daugherty, Riverside’s football coach, said his program is willing to do whatever is asked.
“Ultimately, we just want to play football like everyone else,’’ he said, “and we want to do it in a safe environment for the kids and for all involved. I definitely think a lot of work is being put on the powers at hand, but ultimately, the kids signed up to play the game of football and we signed up to coach the game of football. If it’s safe, we’re all for it.’’