If Kanawha County turns gold on Saturday’s COVID-19 risk factor map for schools and its long-idled athletic teams finally become eligible to compete, they’ll have a plan to make up for lost time.
A co-operative effort by athletics officials at Kanawha’s nine high schools has crafted revamped schedules for football, boys and girls soccer and volleyball that start with games on Tuesday and run for as many as three weeks.
The Gazette-Mail has obtained a copy of those schedules drawn up by Kanawha athletics officials that have boys and girls soccer and volleyball matches starting on Tuesday and football games on Wednesday. All soccer matches will feature girls and boys doubleheaders.
Coaches and school officials declined to talk publicly about the proposed schedules because Kanawha officially remained in the orange (higher risk) category through Friday, which didn’t allow its sports teams to compete. But they did want to have a plan in place to immediately take advantage of their first opportunity to play, if it is presented. The Nitro High School Facebook page confirmed the basics of the plan late Thursday night.
The regular season for those three sports began on Sept. 3 in West Virginia, but Kanawha County teams have yet to participate during those first five weeks because of consistently high COVID-19 numbers, becoming the only county in the state to not hold in-person classes or stage a single game in those sports.
However, if Kanawha moves from the orange designation to gold on Saturday’s Department of Education color-coded map, it will be able to have students attend in-person classes next week for the first time since statewide schools opened on Sept. 8, and can also play games against other county schools starting next week. Under the WVDE plan, gold counties can only play games against schools within their county or against other gold county schools.
Football games, in fact, will look a lot different for Kanawha teams if they’re able to open their regular seasons next week. As they try to cram six games into the season’s final five regular-season weeks, county teams will open on Wednesday, then play the following Tuesday (Oct. 13) and then Monday the week after that (Oct. 19) and, most likely, Saturday the next week (Oct. 24) in order to space the games out, but also get in more than five games in five weeks.
The proposed opening schedule of games on Wednesday finds all eight of Kanawha’s football-playing schools taking the field: Capital at South Charleston, George Washington at Riverside, St. Albans at Nitro and Sissonville at Herbert Hoover. All games would kick off at 7 p.m. under the proposed format. Charleston Catholic, the county’s ninth high school, does not sponsor football, but is included in the proposed county soccer and volleyball schedules.
Following the first three weeks of games, the rest of Kanawha’s schedules in football, soccer and volleyball will be re-evaluated, according to the plan. Schools could choose to fill out their own schedules individually, especially if Kanawha reaches a safer level on the state’s COVID-19 map (green or yellow), and can compete against other counties, and perhaps even honor their original schedules for the season’s final two or three weeks of regular-season play.
The state football playoffs are scheduled to begin the weekend of Nov. 13-14. All regular-season games must be held by Saturday, Nov. 7.
After Monongalia’s football teams got in their first games on Friday, Kanawha became the only one of West Virginia’s 55 counties to not hold any regular-season contests in football, soccer or volleyball this school year. Kanawha’s golf teams got in a few days of matches because their regular season began before the state’s color-coded maps went into effect.
If Kanawha fails to improve to gold on Saturday’s map, sources told the Gazette-Mail that the first week of proposed schedules would either be eliminated or pushed back a week.
Three of Putnam County’s four football teams were able to open their seasons on the weekend of Sept. 4-5, but they, too, sat out the following three weekends because of high coronavirus totals. All four of that county’s high schools were able to play games this Friday as Putnam’s COVID-19 totals improved.