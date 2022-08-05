Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

rachel withrow
Winfield’s Rachael Withrow runs in the lead during the girls 3,200-meter run, which she won, at the regional track meet. Winfield won the 2021-22 SSAC’s Class AA Champions Cup for overall athletic excellence.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Three Kanawha Valley schools took top honors in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s 2021-22 Champions Cup for overall athletic excellence.

All three winners were girls programs — George Washington in Class AAA, Winfield in Class AA and Charleston Catholic in Class A.

