Winfield’s Rachael Withrow runs in the lead during the girls 3,200-meter run, which she won, at the regional track meet. Winfield won the 2021-22 SSAC’s Class AA Champions Cup for overall athletic excellence.
Three Kanawha Valley schools took top honors in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s 2021-22 Champions Cup for overall athletic excellence.
All three winners were girls programs — George Washington in Class AAA, Winfield in Class AA and Charleston Catholic in Class A.
The boys winners were Cabell Midland (AAA), Fairmont Senior (AA) and Williamstown (A).
In Class AAA, George Washington’s girls won with 685 points, edging Morgantown by half a point. The Patriots were state champs in soccer and swimming. GW finished in the top four in cheerleading, tennis and volleyball. Hurricane was third and Jefferson fourth. Bridgeport and Wheeling Park tied for fifth.
In girls Class AA, Winfield won the Champions Cup with 686.5 points. The Generals were state titlists in track and cross country as well as runners-up in softball. Fairmont Senior was second, Philip Barbour third, Oak Glen fourth and Shady Spring fifth.
Charleston Catholic’s girls, champions in tennis and soccer, claimed the Cup in Class A with 677 points. Williamstown was second, ahead of Doddridge County, St. Marys and Ritchie County.
Cabell Midland’s boys earned 867.5 points, scoring in eight of the 10 sports the SSAC sponsors. While the Knights boys teams didn’t win any state titles, they finished second in golf and were state semifinalists in football and soccer as well as quarterfinalists in basketball.
George Washington was second in the boys ranks, followed in the top five by Morgantown, Jefferson and Wheeling Park.
In Class AA, Fairmont Senior won the boys Champions Cup with 683 points. The Polar Bears won state championships in football and basketball. They placed second in wrestling and baseball, adding a regional title in soccer. Herbert Hoover was second, followed by Point Pleasant. Bluefield finished fourth and Keyser fifth.
Williamstown took the Champions Cup in boys Class A with 587 points. The Yellow Jackets won state championships in cross country and tennis, were runners-up in football and semifinalists in baseball. Charleston Catholic was second, followed by Doddridge County, St. Marys and Wheeling Central.