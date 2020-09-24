Logan County teams finally get to play this weekend.
Clayton Burch, West Virginia’s superintendent of schools, announced Thursday that Logan County athletes are able to participate in games on Friday and Saturday, which prompted a pair of football contests being quickly finalized.
On Friday, Man will host defending Class A champion Wheeling Central with a 6 p.m. kickoff. On Saturday, county rivals meet when Logan visits Chapmanville at 1 p.m.
Ohio County, like Logan, is currently in gold status on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk map, which stipulates that its athletic teams can only play schools within their own county or other gold counties. However, the Logan County Board of Education opted earlier this week to not return to in-person classes and maintained its school sports teams should not compete. Burch’s decision changed that.
“These student-athletes have diligently and faithfully been practicing in hopes of participating in extracurricular activities,’’ Burch said in a statement, “and Governor [Jim] Justice does not believe the opportunity to play this weekend should be withheld solely due to the Logan County Board of Education’s decisions, which were contrary to the existing WVDE map.’’