The Mountain State Athletic golf tournament headlines a busy weekend of prep sports activity for Kanawha Valley schools.
Already delayed once due to rain, the MSAC tournament is set for a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Friday at the par-72 Greenhills Country Club course in Ravenswood. The original play date was Sept. 15, but the course saw 3 inches of rain in two hours that day.
Tournament director B.J. Calabrese, the coach at George Washington, expects all 10 league teams will be represented Friday, though some might not field full squads. Cabell Midland looks to be the team to beat, according to Calabrese, with GW and Hurricane also expected to contend.
"Cabell Midland appears to be the strongest team at this point,'' Calabrese said, "but Hurricane has really gotten better as the season has gone along.''
George Washington appears in the role of defending champion, having won the 2019 tournament by 17 strokes over Midland at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Because the MSAC tournament was switched to Friday, the Kanawha County championship at Big Bend was moved up a day from Friday to Thursday. The nine-hole event is scheduled to tee off about 4 p.m. Calabrese expects eight groups of players will compete in the county tournament.
"We've been shuffling things around,'' Calabrese said. "It's been that kind of season with the weather. We've had six [matches] rained out and two canceled by excessive heat. It's very much been a hit and miss year.''
No admission will be charged at either golf event, but spectators will be allowed to rent carts if they so choose.
Cross country
A field of more than 800 high school and middle school athletes is set to run Saturday in the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational at Cedar Lakes.
Kanawha Valley schools scheduled to compete include Buffalo, Capital, Charleston Catholic, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, Nitro, Poca, Riverside, Sissonville, St. Albans and Winfield. A total of 25 high school boys and girls teams are entered in the event.
Five different divisions will be contested, starting at 8:30 a.m. with the elementary school race, followed by high school boys at 9, high school girls at 9:45, middle school girls at 10:30 and middle school boys at 11.
The top 20 runners in each high school and middle school race will receive awards. Admission to the event is $5.
Also running Saturday is the Braxton Invitational at Holly Gray Park in Flatwoods/Sutton. The middle school girls race there begins at 9 a.m., followed by middle school boys at 9:50, high school girls at 10:45 and high school boys at 11:15.
Volleyball
Huntington High School will host its annual Spikefest Saturday, with an eight-team field, limited due to COVID-19 regulations. Doors open at 8 a.m. and matches begin at 9.
The teams competing include Capital, Huntington, Nitro, Parkersburg, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans and Woodrow Wilson.
Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students. Concession stands will be available. Cabell County Schools is requiring masks to be worn inside the school building.