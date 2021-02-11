With the COVID-19 pandemic still shuffling schedules and plans for state high school athletic departments, the Mountain State Athletic Conference held a Zoom meeting Thursday to address issues for its league championship events.
With winter and spring sports going on simultaneously this year, several of the MSAC’s championship events will be crammed into a small amount of time; hence, Thursday’s special meeting.
Some of the news coming out of the meeting was upbeat — the MSAC announced its softball tournament will be staged May 14-15 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, the same site that’s now being used for the state tournament, and the conference baseball tournament is tentatively set for May 24-25 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
However, the status of other MSAC events either remains up in the air or, in the case of one sport, completely shot down. MSAC Commissioner Jim Hamric said Thursday that there will not be an MSAC wrestling tournament this year, citing regulations that limit the amount of competitors at high school wrestling events in West Virginia.
n Basketball, which last year tinkered with holding all its place-winner games over two days at the South Charleston Community Center, has returned to a one-day format with just four games on April 10 — boys and girls championships and consolations. The other place-winner games, set for April 8, will return to campus sites.
n Track was originally set for May 28 at University of Charleston Stadium, but a recent edict by the Secondary School Activities Commission about limiting track events to 250 participants might force the MSAC to split its title meets into separate morning and evening sessions for boys and girls on that date, or to hold it on consecutive days.
n Swimming, which is scheduled for Marshall’s Fitch Natatorium, could also be divided into two separate meets at a date or dates to be determined.
n Football, which ditched its longtime scrimmage format last summer for a 7 on 7 tournament, only to see that canceled by COVID concerns, still intends to hold a 7 on 7 at Riverside during the three-week summer practice window, possibly in July.
The details surrounding some of those events will be discussed further at the MSAC’s regularly scheduled March 4 meeting.
Another item on Thursday’s agenda was the MSAC’s series of boys/girls varsity basketball doubleheaders, which occur twice a week at rotating sites starting on March 9. Game times are scheduled for 5:30 and 7 p.m., with girls playing first on Tuesdays and boys on Thursdays.
“We discussed intricate details on how to conduct a basketball game,’’ Hamric said. “Everybody had little different situations depending on what type of gym or commons area they had.’’
Some of the issues discussed were cleaning and disinfecting areas between games, whether or not to allow schools to sell concessions or allow fans to bring in their own food and just how many fans and which ones will be permitted to attend the games.
“There are lots of things to consider when having a group of people together in a pandemic,’’ Hamric said. “Some of them are tough ones for people to get on the same page with — some schools were really on board, and some weren’t. The biggest thing was whether to clean the gym between the girls and boys games. We kind of got the feeling that smaller gyms were definitely going to do that, but the bigger gyms were probably not.
“No one had a problem with fans wearing masks, but there was concern about letting people bring food or drink into gyms, because then they wouldn’t have their masks on. I think we had a consensus on not allowing that.’’
The City of South Charleston will sponsor the MSAC softball tournament, where all 10 schools will participate in a double-elimination event, with games at multiple fields at Little Creek Park.
“We’re really excited about the City of South Charleston being involved,’’ Hamric said. “They went out of their way to do this.’’
All 10 teams will also compete in the proposed baseball event at Power Park, which incorporates the MSAC’s traditional four-team championship bracket with single games for teams finishing in places five through 10.
Previously in softball and baseball, the top four teams advanced to the championship bracket held at the home field of the No. 1 seed, while the remaining place-winner games were held at campus sites.