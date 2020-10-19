The Mountain State Athletic Conference will not be crowning champions in its six fall sports this school year.
At last week’s Board of Control meeting, MSAC principals and athletic directors opted to not name champions in football, soccer, volleyball, golf, cross country and cheering due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting competition during the regular season.
“Teams were having problems sticking to the scheduled events because of the changing situation with the colored COVID map put out by the West Virginia Department of Education on Saturday nights,’’ said MSAC commissioner Jim Hamric. “It just wasn’t feasible to play half or less, in some cases, of the games that were originally scheduled in some sports.’’
However, the MSAC decided to select all-conference teams in each sport, which will be released at the end of each sport’s respective season. All-MSAC teams will not be broken down by positions this year because many coaches didn’t get to see their full teams in competition very often.