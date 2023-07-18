Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

David Price is the new executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.

David Price has plenty of experience with leadership.

Price, who took over as executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on July 1, previously served as Raleigh County schools superintendent since 2014.

