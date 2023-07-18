David Price has plenty of experience with leadership.
Price, who took over as executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on July 1, previously served as Raleigh County schools superintendent since 2014.
Price has served on the executive committee for the West Virginia Secondary School Principals Association, was superintendent representative for the WVSSAC Board of Review and coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education Office of School Improvement and Principal Leadership, and is a member of the West Virginia Coaches Association.
Before that, Price taught and coached at Scott High School, Sherman Junior High and Madison Middle School and worked in the West Virginia Department of Education, he said.
All told, Price comes to the WVSSAC with 40 years of experience in education and athletics. Earlier in the year, Price thought come July he’d be retired.
Then WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan retired after the 2023 school year.
“I told the board in January that I would be retiring in June,” Price said. “I hadn’t given it any thought. When Bernie announced his retirement, I received a call that asked if I’d be interested in serving. I gave it some thought and decided it would be a nice change. I know I have a lot of energy left and someone told me I failed at retirement way too early.”
So Price signed on as the head of the governing body for high school athletics in West Virginia.
“My background is what drew into the education field,” Price said. “I always wanted to teach and coach. That’s what drew me there. As your career moves on, you develop other interests and other opportunities. I moved into the administrative area of it. Now it’s a nice opportunity to move back and blend those two of athletics and administration.”
Summertime is busy for the WVSSAC as the offseason months give officials time to make administrative changes. Aside from Price’s hiring, the WVSSAC named new assistant executive director Dan Comer, changed its football playoff rating formula and was approved to move some sports to four classes.
Aside from that, there was the passage of House Bill 2820, allowing athletes to transfer schools one time without penalty, which has caused ripple effects across the state before the fall sports season even started.
Though Price was not executive director when a majority of these changes were proposed or approved, Price said he has a good group around him to tackle the changes.
“One bite at a time,” Price said. “There’s a lot. But I’m surrounded by a lot of knowledgeable people like [assistant executive directors] Dr. Cindy Daniel and Wayne Ryan. Dan Comer coming on board as the third executive director, he brings a wealth of knowledge in a lot of areas. We’ll tackle it one at a time.
“The one thing that will never change is that there will be change. It will be a busy time, but I look forward to that. I think it’s going to be very interesting. It’ll be a different landscape, that’s for sure.”
Price said his first goal is making sure everyone — including coaches, players and administrators — will be informed about the changes the WVSSAC has made.
“We’ll be doing that in the next few weeks,” Price said. “Then we’re taking a look at the classifications and restructuring all of that. We’re restructuring sectionals and regionals as we move forward. That’s all on the landscape as well. There are several [state] tournaments up for bid this year, football being one. We’ll be looking at all of that. We’ll be working with all the stakeholders and seeing the impact of the new rules. That’s something we’re going to monitor this year — how it impacts West Virginia and all the schools.”
Price also aims to add some sports to the WVSSAC — something Dolan started before he retired. Lacrosse and robotics were on Dolan’s radar and are so too on Price’s.
“Another big one is archery,” Price said. “Those are things that we’ll definitely be looking at as we move forward and see what the board of control and board of directors want to do with that. Bernie was talking about robotics and how big that is becoming. The more students we can get involved, the better off we are and the research is very plain about that. We want to provide all the opportunities we can.”
On a day-to-day basis, Price is inundated with internal meetings before he prepares to hit the road with his staff.
“We’re trying to get everything set up with what we have to do with our meetings coming up,” Price said. “In a week, we start those all over the state. It’ll be principal meetings, coaches meetings, officials meetings, and all of that.”
Perhaps one of Price’s first public appearances in the Kanawha Valley will be on Aug. 19 — the day Herbert Hoover opens its new football stadium for a scrimmage against James Monroe.
Country music star Brad Paisley, who aided in relief efforts for a 2016 flood that killed at least 23 people and damaged the old Herbert Hoover High School beyond repair, will be in attendance.
Price said he’s going to make his best effort to be there as well.
“I talked to [Hoover] Principal Mike Kelley. He’s on our board of directors,” Price said. “Mike made sure that I was aware of it and wanted me to make sure that it would to fit into our calendar. We’re going to do everything we can to be part of that. It’s going to be a great event for the Elk River community and Herbert Hoover High School. I know Kanawha County is looking forward to getting that opened and ready to roll. I’m excited to see it.”