Most high school athletic programs around the state are ready to get back to a regular routine following a year-plus of dodging COVID-19 issues.
No one is more ready for a fresh start, though, than the football program at Nitro. Last season was especially harsh on the Wildcats, who went 0-7, including a forfeit loss to Poca because they couldn’t dress enough players due to injuries. In the offseason, they even lost their coach as Zach Davis was asked to resign after three years.
So when the Secondary School Activities Commission’s three-week summer practice period opens for coaches and athletes Monday around West Virginia, expect Nitro to feel some rejuvenation.
“We’re hoping to get a few more kids out this year,” said James “Boom” McKinney, Nitro’s first-year coach who has been with the program for 10 seasons. “We’d like to start out with about 40 — that would be great. We started in the low 30s last year and when it came time to play Chapmanville [on Oct. 24], we were down to 14 healthy kids.
“COVID last year was a mess for everybody. It was bad all the way across the board. We had a few players whose parents didn’t let them play because of it, which is understandable. We’ve had pretty good numbers so far in the offseason, with 20 to 28 on a regular basis coming to work out.”
McKinney plans to have players lift weights at Underwood Field on Monday, then take the field between 6 and 8 p.m. to work out. He figures that having practices later in the day will allow more players to participate.
“I’d like to go in the morning,” McKinney said, “but I don’t think everybody could make it. We want to be fair to the kids.”
The Wildcats return a pair of familiar names in quarterback-linebacker Trevor Lowe and two-way lineman Caleb Allawat. Lowe had a second straight productive season last year, even though the team played just six times. He threw for 807 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 526 yards and six scores.
However, it appears that Lowe’s future on the football field will be tied to his defensive position. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lowe had 39 solo tackles, 11 assists and one interception last season as a linebacker.
“Absolutely, if he goes to the next level, it will most likely be on the defensive side of the ball,” McKinney said. “He can play anywhere — tight end, slot, but he can also play defensive end or linebacker. He’ll be a linebacker for us. He will be out on the field pretty much every play.”
The SSAC has basically designated much of July for its approved three-week practice period. Counties can run their three weeks between July 5-30, taking off either the first week or the last week in that time frame. The three weeks being utilized must run consecutively.
Putnam County will hold its three-week period from July 5-24, while Kanawha is going from July 12-30.
Bernie Dolan, the executive director of the SSAC, said the calendar for athletics, which has been in constant revision since March of 2020, looks to be “on schedule” for the rest of this year. Preseason practice for football, soccer, cheering, cross country and golf is set to begin Monday, Aug. 2.
“Some of the things we learned in COVID, we still want to apply,” Dolan said, “at least for a while. Kids should work in small groups because of the number of kids who are vaccinated or not, or had COVID or not and could be subject to quarantine.
“Certainly, we want to limit those groups as much as you can. It’s something we learned out of COVID that will continue for safety practices.”