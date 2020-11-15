Isaac McKneely, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard from Poca and perhaps the state’s top basketball prospect, narrowed his choice of college suitors to eight Sunday on Twitter.
McKneely, who has received 21 Division I scholarship offers, said the final eight are Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia.
As a sophomore last season, McKneely averaged 22 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Dots. His assist-to-turnover ratio was a sharp 75-30.
PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Game assignments were finalized Sunday for the quarterfinal playoff contests coming up this weekend.
Two Kanawha Valley schools remain alive in the postseason, with No. 2 seed South Charleston hosting No. 10 Princeton in the Class AAA quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday and No. 13 Herbert Hoover visiting No. 5 Oak Glen in the AA second round at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cabell Midland, the top seed in AAA, hosts No. 9 Spring Mills at 7:30 Friday and Spring Valley is scheduled to play at Musselman at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Spring Valley’s game is contingent on Wayne County improving its status on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk factor map that comes out at 5 p.m. Saturday. If it does not improve, Musselman could advance unopposed to the semifinals.