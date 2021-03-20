Some sports fans in Putnam County, perhaps still a little leery of COVID-19, might want to catch some of their favorite high school teams on streaming services in the coming months.
After all, athletes such as Poca boys basketball standout Isaac McKneely and Hurricane quarterback Ismael Borrero are definitely worth the watch. However, the streaming options for such fans might be more limited in the near future due to a recent policy enacted by the Putnam County Board of Education.
About a year ago, just before the pandemic hit, companies that had been streaming athletic events from Putnam County school sites for little or no fees were informed of a new policy that charged them $350 to carry a live basketball game on the internet and $500 per football game.
Some companies, like Butch Mounts’ Video Productions in Charleston, have opted to pay the fee and carry games in Putnam County, but only for a select few events. Others, like Haus Media in Poca, have done a virtual 180-degree turn and gone from streaming dozens of events in just about every Putnam sport to not carrying any.
“I’m not doing it,’’ said Chris Feldhaus, who run Haus Media. “I have no plans of paying that fee to them. It’s just a money thing and it’s unfair. It’s the only county I’m aware of that’s gone to [charging streaming fees] and I don’t understand it.’’
Other local counties have not charged companies to stream athletic events involving their high schools. Mounts said he currently streams games in Kanawha, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan and Raleigh counties, and none of them charge a fee for basketball or football games.
Officials in Kanawha County, for one, have no plans to initiate a fee even as streaming games becomes a more viable alternative for fans who aren’t permitted to attend games first-hand due to COVID protocols limiting attendance.
“Kanawha County Schools does not have a policy on athletic streaming or associated fees,’’ said Dr. Tom Williams, the superintendent of schools in Kanawha County, in a statement to the Gazette-Mail. “Some of our schools do not stream, some are using a company and some and streaming games themselves. Each school does what is right for them and the district has not needed to get involved. This works for us, but every county is different.’’
Putnam’s approach certainly stands out as different in comparison to other counties in the southern part of the state.
Wade Neal, a member of the Putnam school board, explained some of the thought process behind the fees being charged, and it involved streamers making a profit from their ads and sponsors.
“My understanding of the situation,’’ Neal said, “is that an individual or outside entity can make money off using county facilities. So this policy [is in place] for those who don’t feel it’s right for individuals or companies to use the electricity, use the water, use the [school] facilities for profit. The taxpayers in the county and state pay for that, so the rule is in place so people are not profiteering off the public.’’
Neal compared it to an annual summer basketball camp that had been held years ago in Putnam County, a camp so popular that it made quite a bit of money for the organizers who were utilizing the county’s facilities.
“That seems to be the biggest conflict,’’ Neal said. “At the end of the day, we have to go back to the policies that have served us well over the years. We realize that there was a lot of wisdom in the guys who came before us, and there are lots of reasons why restrictions are put in place.
“I can understand why media companies are doing streaming, and why they would be concerned because of the change. I can see both sides of it. Obviously [for fans], online streaming is safer than being there in person. [But] once you adjust it for one entity, the floodgates just do open up and it’s real easy to get overwhelmed. I’m all for capitalism and going out and making money, but not off somebody else’s facility and adding to their bills.’’
Feldhaus recently had a conversation with John Hudson, the superintendent of Putnam County schools, about the situation.
He told Hudson about the testimonials he’s had from people who watch his streaming events — including many older people, some with limited mobility, and others who have moved outside the Kanawha Valley but still want to follow their old schools. Feldhaus also reiterated to Hudson that he makes “a little money’’ off advertisers and sponsors, but not a king’s ransom.
“I told him [college] coaches watch these streams,’’ Feldhaus said, “and offer kids full rides because some coaches are not able to see kids play. He allowed me to tell my point of view, then I heard his side. I was very respectful of his time and we had a great conversation about it.
“I think they got together and went off the SSAC rule [on streaming fees] and mimicked the pricing off that. They use those for sectional, regional and state tournaments and you can justify those because you can get more sponsorship. Maybe they just assumed that was the price for every game. He said they’re going to try and get back together and discuss it, but they haven’t been able to meet as much [due to the pandemic].’’
For now, Video Productions will continue to carry home basketball games for the Poca boys, but no other Putnam boys or girls basketball teams, due to the fee structure. Mounts said he hasn’t lost money on the venture ... yet.
“The problem with the fee,’’ Mounts said, “is that if a team isn’t very good, no one is going to pay it. Every school we try to work with, we want them to make money. Sometimes you can make more than what the fee is.’’
Mounts said he did two Poca home football games last season, making a profit on one and losing money on the other.
Feldhaus, a commercial insurance agent, is more or less biding his time as far as streaming games, instead focusing on social media management and other concerns for his company.
“Putnam County athletes are the ones who suffer from it,’’ he said. “I have a good job, I’m very blessed, and I don’t look at this as a job. I do it for fun. But not at the cost they want me to do it; everybody can make money except the streamer. I can’t do it for free.
“I’m willing to step aside and not stream at all if they allow someone else to come in and stream — as long as it’s for free.’’