Prep sports roundup: Charleston Catholic girls top Parkersburg Staff reports Sep 4, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Annie Cimino and Palmer Brown scored two goals each to lead the Charleston Catholic girls soccer team to a 6-2 win over Parkersburg Saturday at Schoenbaum Stadium.Roxy Winters and Clair Mullen also scored for the Irish, who led 4-0 at halftime. Parkersburg’s goals were scored by Kendall Dominick and Payton Harvey.George Washington 9, Oak Hill 0: Linsey Hackney scored three goals and Angelina Musilli and Reese Hoffman added two each as GW rolled to an easy win.Ava Tretheway and Sophia Chughia also scored for the Patriots (3-1) and Bella Cinco had three assists.Boys soccerWinfield 9, Logan 0: Aaron Verno scored three goals and Tyler Freeman added two goals and three assists for the Generals.Rucker Smith, Sonson Stauffer, Ryan Cook and Cristian Penaloza also had goals for Winfield.Herbert Hoover 5, Elkins 2: Bryson Beaver scored four goals in leading the Huskies to the road win over the Tigers. Trevor Rager added a goal for Hoover (4-1) and Gabe Deel made 10 saves. Austin Elliott and Elliott Hart scored for Elkins (3-2).Prep football — Friday gamesSherman 38, Tug Valley 14: T.J. Hager threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead Sherman to the win at Williamson.Hager completed 10 of 19 throws and found Dalton Rollo and Andrew Simpson with touchdown tosses. C.J. Winnell ran 13 times for 66 yards and a pair of scores for the Tide (2-0).For the Panthers (0-2), Tanner Kirk carried 21 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. Tug had four turnovers and 12 penalties for 75 yards.Braxton County 38, Lewis County 22: Andrew Pritt ran 16 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from Logan Bennett as the Eagles rallied from a 16-0 halftime deficit to win.Pritt also had four 2-point conversion runs for Braxton, which got its two other TDs on runs of 23 and 12 yards by Richard Leegan.For Lewis, John Cullen caught a 72-yard scoring pass from Bryant Zielinski and Drew Cayton had a 6-yard TD run. Zielinksi threw for 132 yards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Pass Sport American Football Football Parkersburg Goal Andrew Pritt Run T.j. Hager Trending Now Articles ArticlesTown Center has one of Hull's larger tenant basesWV COVID-19 hospitalizations projected to top 1,500 by Sept. 25Chuck Landon: WVU may have dodged bulletPrep football: Hatfield's 4 TDs lead Herbert Hoover past Winfield 37-14Tom Susman: What if anti-maskers are wrong? (Opinion)Kanawha commission approves policy for COVID-related employee absencesLee Wolverton: What doesn't the governor want you to know? (Opinion)WVU football: Plenty of unknowns as Mountaineers open with TerrapinsPrep football: George Washington defeats Ashland Paul Blazer 35-21Venerable Charleston locksmith shop ready to hand over the keys Upcoming Events