Prep sports roundup: Wilkins leads St. Albans boys past Charleston Catholic Staff reports Jan 16, 2022

Ty Wilkins scored 22 points to lead St. Albans to a 62-43 boys basketball win over Charleston Catholic Saturday night.The Red Dragons led by 10 points after the first quarter en route to the home win.Jamison McDaniels and Jayden Clark added 10 points each for St. Albans (5-3). Jayallen Turner scored a game-high 23 points for Charleston Catholic and Jon McComas chipped in 13 points.Parkersburg South 60, Logan Hocking (Ohio) 47: Ashton Mooney poured in 20 points and Cyrus Traugh added 10 points in the road win for the Patriots (9-1).Cross Lanes Christian 73, Grace Christian 69: The Warriors trailed by seven at halftime but came back for the home win in overtime. Andrew Nolan and Sam Mulanax scored 17 points each for Cross Lanes (6-4). Brayden Workman led Grace Christian (2-6) with 16 points.Saturday's girls gamesRipley 54, Lincoln 36: The Vikings only led by three after the first quarter but outscored the Cougars by 16 in the second quarter for the win in the East Fairmont Classic.Sophie Nichols led Ripley (10-3) with 18 points, McKennan Hall added 13 and Kyanah Baldwin chipped in 10. Payton Riley tallied a team-high 12 points for Lincoln (3-9). Tolsia 66, South Harrison 35: Lynndsey Castle tossed in 21 points and Kerigan Salmons added 16 in the road win for the Rebels.Autumn Block added 14 points for Tolsia (10-1) and Gracie Snyder almost had a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.Grace Christian 31, Cross Lanes Christian 29: Sydney Cicenas scored 16 points to lead Grace Christian to the road win. Eliza Bacchus had 11 points for Cross Lanes (4-6).WrestlingWinfield wins at St. Marys: The Winfield wrestling team won the Blue Devil Alumni Championship event at St. Marys High School Saturday night with a team score of 216.The Generals finished 46.5 points ahead of second-place Wahama (169.5 points). Buffalo ended up fifth with a team score of 134. St. Marys and Frankfort finished third and fourth, respectively.Winfield had four individual champions in Jacob Shilling (113-pound division), Gavin Legg (160), Tommy Fluharty (170) and Logan Howell (182).Buffalo had a pair of champions in Alex Short (106) and Daylan Riley (285).