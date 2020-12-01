A pair of unbeaten teams, South Charleston and Cabell Midland, each placed four players on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference football team as selected by the league coaches.
South Charleston (6-0), the No. 2 seed that emerged as the state champion when high COVID-19 totals struck down every other remaining challenger in the Class AAA playoff field, had defensive end Zeiqui Lawton, quarterback Trey Dunn, receiver-defensive back Donavin Davis and lineman Xavier Bausley on the squad.
Cabell Midland (5-0), the No. 1 seed in the AAA playoffs, saw Jakob Caudill, Jaydyn Johnson, Nemo Roberts and Isaiah Vaughn on the team.
No player of the year or coach of the year was selected for the abbreviated 2020 season. Likewise, the MSAC did not crown a conference champion this season.
ALL-CARDINAL FOOTBALL: A trio of Kanawha Valley teams each landed three players on the first team of the All-Cardinal Conference football squad.
For Sissonville, the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoffs, the honorees were running back Dylan Griffith, lineman Stevie Carpenter and quarterback Jackson Foster. For Poca, running back Ethan Payne, receiver Toby Payne and linebacker Dillon Taylor made the grade and for Herbert Hoover, it was receiver Devin Hatfield, running back Hunter Bartley and safety Andrew Rollyson.
