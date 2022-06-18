On the surface, the Red and Black Athletic Club Shootout and corresponding coaches and officials clinics, scheduled for June 30 and July 1 at West Virginia State, may seem like a few, nice offseason basketball events.
But the St. Albans-based nonprofit organization hopes that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The weekend will be the second major event spearheaded by the Club, which was the brainchild of former St. Albans boys basketball coach and part owner of The Tap, Bryan England and current softball, volleyball and swim coach Christian Watts, who serve as president and vice president respectively.
The two tossed the idea around a year ago, signed paperwork in September, assembled a staff of some of the city’s dignitaries by January and are now springing into action. With other area communities making upgrades to youth and prep sports facilities, England and Watts felt as though St. Albans was falling behind. Together they chose to act.
“We can sit around and yap and complain about things we wish we could do or you can get a group of like-minded people that have the same goals and want to do things that benefit our youth and you can go out there and be the solution,” Watts said. “We want our kids to have the same opportunities as everyone else. It’s easy to sit back and complain about what you don’t have, it’s hard going out and getting what you want. If putting in some work means our kids benefit from it and our town benefits from it and it brings some sort of pride to the kids and families and past alumni here, in my eyes, it’s well worth it.”
England agreed.
“I believe we have the infrastructure here in St. Albans to be great, like the old days,” England said. “But if you don’t put forth time, effort, blood, sweat and tears – year-by-year, generation-by-generation things fall behind. There was a generation above us that poured their lives into St. Albans and made it great. It’s an awesome community but that’s not good enough. It’s up to the next generation to take it to that next level and that’s what this organization is about.
“We have 1,000 kids in high school and that many kids coming up that need a better opportunity like the city of South Charleston is giving or what Nitro has developed on the river or in Putnam County and Hurricane – we want our kids to be provided that opportunity from facilities to equipment to gear to camps, exposure, all of the things that would keep a kid in the city of St. Albans, in our school district and also give them an opportunity to thrive without having this desire to move away to get a better opportunity. That’s the premise behind this organization.”
The St. Albans Red and Black Athletic Club held a carnival June 2-5 and had a tent set up at Yak Fest this weekend where it raffled off a kayak.
But the shootout and clinics will ramp things up even further. A total of 20 teams will compete with 12 playing on the first day and eight more on the second. The field is loaded with state powers including Logan, Shady Spring, Fairmont Senior, Woodrow Wilson, South Charleston and Parkersburg South.
The coaches clinic, which will be held on the first day includes several speakers including University of Charleston coach Dwaine Osborne, State coach Bryan Poore, Rio Grande coach Ryan Arrowood, Poca coach Allen Osborne, Salem coach Brett Rector and Jacob Gruse, a St. Albans native and current coach of Cave Spring High School, the reigning Class 3 state champions in Virginia.
The coaching clinic is $10 for coaches from teams that aren’t playing in the shootout but is free to those whose teams are playing.
“We’re super excited about the mix of teams,” England said. “We’ve got small schools and big schools and big championship coaches coming in. It’s going to be really competitive.”
And in the end, that’s what the two envision for their community – a chance to be competitive with those that surround it. It was a cause that lured plenty of help. Christy Scott, the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce treasurer will serve in the same role with the Red and Black Athletic Club. Lisa Graley, a lifelong St. Albans supporter and an English teacher at Boone Career and Technical Center is the club’s secretary. Guy Turturice, owner of Shuckers Seafood and Italian Restaurant in St. Albans and former St. Albans football booster president, Dickie Campbell, former Hurricane principal and assistant principal at St. Albans and Stonewall Jackson Junior School and Alan McVey, West Virginia Insurance Commissioner, chairman of the Charleston Kanawha Housing Authority Chairman and PA announcer for St. Albans’ basketball and baseball programs are all members at large.
Together, the group is forging ahead with the goal of creating positivity in their community and it’s their hope that events like the shootout will become commonplace with the proceeds being poured back into the town and into opportunities for its youth.
“If your kid plays football or if your kid is in chess club and there’s something that they want to do or they need some help, whatever path it is, we’re going to help them,” Watts said.
“Our mindset is, there’s so much negativity out there, we want this organization to be a part of something positive in our community that can create change,” England concluded. “I think that because of the intentions of the people that started this organization, it’s going to be a success.”