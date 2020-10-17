The merry-go-round of football scheduling continued around the state Saturday after the release of the weekly Department of Education’s School Alert System map.
The games ground to a halt, though, for some soccer teams, as eight counties were deemed in COVID-19 high-risk areas — seven orange and one red (Doddridge County). Since soccer sectionals begin around West Virginia this coming week, teams in orange and red counties aren’t able to participate and their seasons end.
The counties in orange on Saturday’s map included Berkeley, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Upshur, Wirt and Wyoming.
Five more counties wound up in gold, meaning schools in those counties can only compete in regular-season games against other schools in their county or other gold counties. Those include Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Pendleton and Wood. Gold counties, however, are eligible to participate in postseason events and can even host postseason games.
For the first time in months, Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties were all in lower-risk zones at the same time — Kanawha and Cabell in green (lowest risk) on Saturday and Putnam in yellow. Kanawha football teams sat out the first five weeks of the regular season and Putnam was idled in four of the first five.
Some Kanawha Valley schools were busy locking up football opponents for Friday after the release of the weekly WVDE map that governs in-person classes and school activities. Sissonville scheduled a game at Greenbrier East and Herbert Hoover worked out a game at Moorefield. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m. Hurricane and Winfield, who were supposed to open their seasons against each other on Aug. 28 before Week 1 of regular season was eliminated, will play at 7 Friday at Winfield. St. Albans will host Riverside at noon on Saturday.
As of Saturday evening, Capital did not have a game scheduled for Friday, but is set to play Riverside Monday in the final round of assigned games for Kanawha County teams, who formulated a comeback plan after not being able to play until Oct. 7 due to high COVID-19 numbers.