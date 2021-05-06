Hope Sizemore pitched a no-hitter to led South Charleston to a 6-0 prep softball victory Thursday at Hurricane.
Sizemore struck out 11 with just one walk and Tori Wells was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs for the Black Eagles.
St. Albans 1, Nitro 0: After nine scoreless innings, senior Jillian Holley hit a home run to provide the only run of the game to give the Red Dragons a hard fought road victory to remain unbeaten.
Holley finally got to Lena Elkins, who scattered seven hits to go along with 10 strikeouts for Nitro (10-5). Sophomore Tayven Stephenson was masterful for undefeated St. Albans (13-0) with 17 strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
Elk Valley Christian 15, Calvary Baptist 0: Carlee Burdette went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three pitchers combined on a one-hitter to spark visiting Elk Valley (4-1) to the win. Abery Evans (2 for 3) hit a homer and triple and drove in two for the victors.
Winfield 11, Poca 1: Elyssa Medley went 2 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs and Faith Gaylor struck out 10 as the host Generals defeated the Dots.
Also for Winfield (6-1), Kennedy Dean went 2 for 4 and Kenzie Hale hit a three-run home run. For Poca (2-10), Chloe Casto and Jenna Cook both went 1 for 2.
Baseball
Herbert Hoover 10, Chapmanville 0: Jack Copenhaver was 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Matthew Toops pitched a five-inning shutout in the home win.
Toops allowed just two hits for Hoover (8-4). At the plate for the Huskies, Will Bright and Tucker Purdy both had two hits and Dylan Livingston drove in two runs.
Charleston Catholic 7, Scott 3: Leading by one in the fifth inning, Gage Tawney hit a bases clearing, three RBI triple to give the Irish some breathing room in the home win.
Thomas Rennie was 3 for 3 for Catholic (10-4) and J.W. Armstrong and Evan Sayre both had two hits. Luke Knight had three hits for Scott (4-6).
Cabell Midland 7, Ripley 1: The Knights trailed 1-0 in the sixth inning before rallying to score five runs, and two more in the seventh for the road win.
Cory Sweeney delivered the big blow in the sixth inning with a home run to go along with two hits and five RBIs for Midland. Also for the Knights, Drew Elkins, Jackson Fetty, and Noah Farrar all had two hits.