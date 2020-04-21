The hammer finally fell Tuesday on the long-delayed winter and spring sports for West Virginia high schools.
About two hours after Gov. Jim Justice announced that schools around the state would not open again to conclude this school year, the SSAC issued a statement calling off its boys and girls postseason basketball games and all of its spring sports, including baseball, softball, track and tennis.
High school sports in West Virginia were halted on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan announced the cancellation of all pending athletic events in a statement.
“The WVSSAC agrees and supports the decision of the Governor and Superintendent [of Schools Clay] Burch,’’ Dolan said in the statement. “For the safety of our students, schools and communities, this was the right decision.
“This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it.’’
Dolan also said that his office will be providing member schools with guidance for the upcoming three-week approved summer practice period, which is scheduled for June 8-27.
Nine of 21 games were held in the girls state basketball tournament, and all 21 games of the boys tournament were on hold, including eight Class AA regional games that were halted on March 12. The basketball tournaments are the SSAC’s biggest moneymaker, with more than $500,000 in revenue during the 2017-18 season, and a profit of nearly $400,000.
Spring sports, which never got off the ground last month, had the following state tournament dates: tennis (May 14-16), track (May 22-23), softball (May 27-28) and baseball (June 4-6).
Football practice for state schools is set to begin on Aug. 3 and the season is scheduled to open the weekend of Aug. 27-28.
Like football, practices are set to open on Aug. 3 for other fall sports such as cheerleading, cross country, golf and soccer.
Bob Mullett, director of the North-South Football Classic, said on Tuesday that his group is “still on line to go’’ for the June 13 game at South Charleston High School, though he did add that he is scheduled to talk next week to SC officials, as well as those at West Virginia State, where the pregame training camp is held.