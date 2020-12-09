The Secondary School Activities Commission finally caught a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit a rather small one.
When Gov. Jim Justice recently delayed the start of high school winter sports in West Virginia until Jan. 11, it pushed back the SSAC schedule for both winter and spring sports championship events, most of them now set to go off three weeks later than originally planned.
So the SSAC had to make sure its championship venues were all still available on the revised dates — places such as the Charleston Coliseum (boys and girls basketball), Appalachian Power Park in Charleston (baseball), the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown (swimming) and Little Creek Park in South Charleston (softball).
Fortunately, all of those sites were still available for the new dates. The only hiccup was the state wrestling tournament at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, which had another booking on the SSAC’s first choice of weekend. So there will be a gap between wrestling regionals (March 5-6) and the state tournament (March 17-20).
Bernie Dolan, the executive director of the SSAC, said his group’s “biggest challenge’’ during the upcoming sports seasons will likely be dealing with attendance issues.
“How many people can we have in the stands,’’ Dolan said, “because obviously it will be much different indoors compared to outdoors since your facilities are so much smaller. We’re looking at 20 percent [of capacity] being the maximum you can have and still be socially distancing.
“Say your gym seats 750 — that means only 150 [fans] at 20 percent. In basketball, if you have varsity and JV games and each side has 12 kids, that’s 48 kids playing. If you [allow] parents and siblings, you’re at the 150 max already. So it’s going to be a real challenge to see a game, if anybody can. Very few people are going to watch games this winter.’’
There’s been concern about whether wrestling season can take place, owing to the nature of the sport and the close contact between competitors. But Dolan remained optimistic about wrestling.
“It’s still just one on one,’’ Dolan said, “and there are very small groups in your workout area. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it can be done safely. Wrestling is already used to wiping down after every match because of all the other things they deal with.
“We’re going to limit meets to quads [four teams], or a max of 56 [wrestlers]. For a lot of these schools, you might not have full teams, so you could have five schools [competing], as long as you don’t exceed 56 competitors. Some of these tournaments might have to get creative, since you might have to schedule some [matches] in an empty gym or [secondary location].’’
Dolan was asked about the SSAC’s game plan if COVID persists and some seasons can’t begin as scheduled. Would championship events get pushed back again, or would the regular season get shortened, like what happened in football when Week 1 games were canceled?
“I know the governor set Jan. 11 as the target date [to resume],’’ Dolan said. “If it goes later than that, we’ll just have to adjust both spring and winter sports a little bit. The closer we get to the outside, the better off we’re going to be. But it’s going to be a challenge all winter.’’