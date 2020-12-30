There's been another delay in getting winter sports started for West Virginia high schools.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that the start of all winter sports has been pushed back to March 1. Previously, most sports had been scheduled to begin practice on Nov. 16, but shortly before that date it was pushed back to Jan. 11.
"We're going to target March 1,'' Justice said, "and I hate this like crazy, but we're going to have to move our winter sports to March 1, so that'll be the start-up date.''
The move affects high school basketball, wrestling and swimming in West Virginia.
There was no immediate word on what the decision will do to spring sports in the state, which were set to begin practice on March 15 under the revised guidelines issued by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
"Someway, somehow, I really and truly believe that Bernie Dolan and the SSAC ... they'll figure it out,'' Justice said. "It may be abbreviated. But right now, it's as simple as mud -- we can't go into gymnasiums, we can't bring people in, parents, whatever, to watch games with what we've got going on today. We're on the brink right now of a vaccine and really being able to vaccinate a ton of our people and maybe cripple this cycle we're in. I am positive now that we have got to push out our winter sports, and we'll deal with [spring sports] when we get there.''
