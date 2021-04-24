Kendall Stoffel fired a two-hit shutout and struck out 15 Saturday to pace St. Albans to an 8-0 prep softball victory at University.
Also for the unbeaten Red Dragons (7-0), Tayven Stephenson (2 for 4, double) drove in two runs and Jaden Conrad and Bailey Gilbert each went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Nitro 5, Ripley 4: The Wildcats fell behind 4-0 after one inning but scored the last five runs to earn the come-from-behind road win.
Lena Elkins and Bella Savilla hit home runs for Nitro (5-4) and Jordan Nelson was 3 for 3. Kaitlyn Swisher hit a three-run homer in the first for Ripley (5-1).
South Charleston 7, Capital 4: The Black Eagles scored the first six runs of the game and held off the Cougars for the home win.
Hallie Dinklocker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for SC and Emily Ross had a double and a triple. Alaina Wilson and Reagan Clendenin had two hits for Capital and Madison Sedosky drove in two runs.
Boys basketball
Woodrow Wilson 66, Greenbrier East 57: The Flying Eagles held a slim four-point lead entering the fourth quarter and were able to create enough distance for the road win in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship.
Dewayne Richardson led the way with 18 points for Woodrow Wilson and Elijah Redfern added 16. Bailee Coles, William Gabbert and Adam Seams each scored 16 points for Greenbrier East.
Woodrow Wilson will host South Charleston and Greenbrier East will travel to George Washington in regional co-finals. Both games are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.
Friday’s boys basketball
Chapmanville 53, Liberty Raleigh 42: Tenth-ranked Chapmanville claimed the Class AA Region 3 Section 2 championship with a win over Liberty Raleigh at Chapmanville.
Chapmanville (7-6) moves on to next Thursday’s regional co-finals, where the Tigers will play host to Wyoming East. Liberty (5-3) will travel to Bluefield in the other regional game on Thursday. Both regional winners advance to play in the state tournament, set for May 4-8 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Brody Dalton and Zion Blevins each tossed in 17 points to lead Chapmanville. Isaiah Smith added 10. AJ Williams paced Liberty with a game-high 18 points.
Friday’s softball
Scott 15, Poca 0: The Skyhawks scored at least two runs in all four innings in earning the shutout win at home.
Jayden Elkins had three hits and three RBIs for Scott, Dailon Adkins also drove in three runs and Kailey Ellis and Hannah Price had two RBIs each. Tatum Halley pitched the shutout for the Skyhawks.