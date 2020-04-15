Not only has the impact of the coronavirus been felt by high school athletes in winter and spring sports around West Virginia, but the longer it takes the country to recover from the pandemic, might there also be worries about fall sports starting on time?
It’s obviously a long way down the road — football practice for state schools is set to begin on Aug. 3 and the season opens the weekend of Aug. 27-28 — but can anything be certain in these times?
“The hardest part of this is that you don’t know when the endgame is,’’ said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission. “When can you get back to — not even normal — but when can you say we’ll start moving again?
“My concern is not only getting by just one basketball season, but does this affect football next year and basketball next year if it still lingers? What effects are there?’’
Currently, state schools are closed through April 30 due to COVID-19 and the status of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments is likely tied to whether classes can resume. Nine of 21 games have been played in the girls tournament, and all 21 games of the boys tournament are still on hold, including eight Class AA regional games that were halted on March 12.
The basketball tournaments are the SSAC’s biggest moneymaker, with more than $500,000 in revenue during the 2017-18 season, and a profit of nearly $400,000. What happens if those events are canceled?
“It is a huge chunk of our budget,’’ Dolan said. “We do have some reserves that we’ll be able to tap into, and we’re looking into whatever kind of grants we can get into to offset our losses at this point.’’
Spring sports, which never got off the ground last month, also remain in limbo. The state tournament dates are as follows for tennis (May 14-16), track (May 22-23), softball (May 27-28) and baseball (June 4-6).
Like football, practices are set to open on Aug. 3 for other fall sports such as cheerleading, cross country, golf and soccer.
Football season is miles away in some folks’ minds, but Dolan has already started to wonder about its status.
“I’m not a doctor,’’ he said, “but if we’re doing such a good job social distancing now, does this hurt us in the fall, when [the virus] comes back around maybe, and we don’t have a vaccine ready, and we don’t have many people [willing to attend games?]’’
Another item to be determined in the coming weeks is the SSAC’s three-week approved summer practice period, which is scheduled to run June 8-27.