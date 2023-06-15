Since January 2016, Bernie Dolan has been the executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
The former Ohio County Board of Education superintendent (among countless other roles) announced his retirement in April and will retire effective June 30.
Dolan will be replaced by Raleigh County Board of Education superintendent David Price, who takes over as executive director on July 1.
Dolan has had a nearly 40-year career in education and high school athletics.
"I worked for 30 years in Ohio County and eight years here," Dolan said. "You know when it's time to go, and I think I'm just a little bit tired. I need to get recharged. I'm young enough and healthy enough that I can go back out after I get recharged."
The COVID-19 pandemic halted sports across the world in March of 2020, and high school sports in West Virginia were no exception.
Dolan was named the Gazette-Mail's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year for his navigating of prep sports through the unpredictability of the pandemic.
Dolan said, looking back on his career, he was proud of the way administration handled COVID-19.
"Surviving COVID is something we can all be proud of," Dolan said. "I think that athletics drove us out of COVID and forced us to be able to open up pools and places a lot sooner than we might have. I think that was a good accomplishment."
Aside from the handling of the pandemic, Dolan is proud of the growth he's seen in West Virginia prep sports over the past eight years. He expects that growth to continue after his retirement.
"The number of activities that we're increasing is great," Dolan said. "Girls wrestling is very close to becoming a sport. Girls golf is very close. We've added additional classes in cross country and wrestling. We've also added robotics as a new activity, and I think we've started the process of adding more activities to the organization. Those are all things I think we should be proud of. I think we're also really focused on serving the schools and making sure that their lives are as easy as possible."
The WVSSAC has drawn some criticism for its expansion of classes in the past and for planned future class expansion. Dolan said it's in the interest of growing the sports.
"I think we have been giving [sports] the opportunity to grow," Dolan said. "I think our staff, along with our board, have given us the ability to expand the horizons. I think four classes in basketball has proven to be a pretty good success, and we have others using that same model that are coming along. I would expect some of our other team sports to follow that.
"What that has done has protected our small, public schools that are rural that really don't have access to people or assets that benefit all our urban schools. The competitive balance model will probably be one of the things I look back on mostly and say, 'That was a good deal.'"
Dolan outlined some of his goals in a 10-question interview with the Charleston Gazette in 2015. In 2023, Dolan said he felt like he accomplished most of the goals he set out to accomplish.
"We had a plan moving forward, and it was to service our member schools and to expand opportunities," Dolan said. "I think COVID set us all back for a little while, but we came out of that strong. The people in the community came back and they wanted to see the events and the tournaments and the championships and regular season games. So, yeah, I think we did accomplish most of those items."
Dolan said he'll miss the people-driven aspect of the job.
"Probably the thing I'll miss the most is going around and meeting every principal and every official you have the opportunity to be in front of," Dolan said. "This office has always tried to be accessible to everybody, and we're on the road a lot, but on the road allows you to meet a lot of people -- people I wouldn't have met any other way. I'll miss those relationships that we had."
Dolan is a former principal, assistant principal/athletic director, math teacher and technology coordinator at Wheeling Park. He said a smaller position is not beyond the realm of possibility in the future.
"I'll take some time off and vacation for a little bit," Dolan said. "I'm a math teacher, I'm a track coach and football coach. I wouldn't doubt that I go back to something along those lines. Or something totally different that's less stressful and more like a retirement job."
Dolan said there's not much left to do over his last two weeks as executive director. The search for a new assistant executive director, however, is still ongoing.
Assistant executive director Greg Reed died in January and the WVSSAC is still looking for a replacement.
"We're gonna try to have our interviews this week and get that nailed down so that [Price] will have a full complement of staff starting July 1," Dolan said. "It certainly has been a challenge the last six months or so, but everybody on the staff has pulled through to make sure we get it done and it goes off without a hitch. It has been difficult, but I would like to get that completed. Other than that, we're at the end of the year. We're trying to wrap up and close out some things and make sure it's complete when [Price] takes over."
Dolan said he and Price will also work closely over the next few weeks.
“He and I worked [Tuesday] afternoon going over some of the nuances of the job and kind of what types of things we’ve been involved in and the different programs he’ll be tasked to oversee,” Dolan said. “I would expect for him and I to be in close conversation over the next three weeks.”
Price taught, coached and worked as a principal in Boone County before becoming a Raleigh County school administrator, according to the release.
Price served on the executive committee for the West Virginia Secondary School Principals Association, was superintendent representative for the WVSSAC Board of Review and coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education Office of School Improvement and Principal Leadership, said the release. He is a member of the West Virginia Coaches Association.