Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WV Governor Presser 2 (copy)
Buy Now

WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan, left, speaks with Gov. Jim Justice during a March 12, 2020 news conference at the Capitol.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

Since January 2016, Bernie Dolan has been the executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. 

The former Ohio County Board of Education superintendent (among countless other roles) announced his retirement in April and will retire effective June 30.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags