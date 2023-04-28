Prep swimming: Charleston Catholic's Matthew Smith signs to swim at Florida Tech Staff report Apr 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith signs his letter of intent to swim at Florida Tech on Thursday at Charleston Catholic High. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston Catholic senior swimmer Matthew Smith signed to swim collegiately at Florida Tech. Smith signed on Thursday at Charleston Catholic High School.Smith broke the school record in the 100-meter breaststroke three times in his freshman year, once his sophomore year, once as a junior and twice in his senior year. His record is 58.46.Smith was a two-time state champion in 100-meter breaststroke (2022 and 2023).Smith was a finalist in every event at the state meet all four years of high school and he finished in the top four of every event in which he participated.Smith finished fourth in the National Catholic Schools meet held in Baltimore in January. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Swimming School Systems Education Trending Now Articles ArticlesRibfest to be held in Charleston this yearPSC chair, FirstEnergy deny improper communication in Pleasants plant case as utilities change tune on PSC communicationsJustice makes U.S. Senate bid officialJoseph Wyatt: Justice's one-letter qualification for Senate (Opinion)Bears select the Wright guy: Huntington High alumnus goes to Chicago at No. 10Music festival planned for GoMart Ballpark this fallEPA's first Clean Water Act enforcement action on PFAS discharges targets Chemours facility in Wood CountyTiny Good Shepherd Catholic church rivals Sacred Heart for historyWVU football: DL Burton, DB Shelton enter transfer portalDear Abby: Sibliings take different approaches toward mother