Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Swimming
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith signs his letter of intent to swim at Florida Tech on Thursday at Charleston Catholic High.

 Submitted photo

Charleston Catholic senior swimmer Matthew Smith signed to swim collegiately at Florida Tech. Smith signed on Thursday at Charleston Catholic High School.

Smith broke the school record in the 100-meter breaststroke three times in his freshman year, once his sophomore year, once as a junior and twice in his senior year. His record is 58.46.

Tags