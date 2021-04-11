George Washington High School’s girls and boys teams, both defending state champions, set the stage for repeat titles by dominating the Region 4 swim meet Saturday at Marshall University’s Fitch Natatorium.
George Washington’s girls ran away from the regional field, accumulating 197 points to far outdistance runner-up Hurricane (80). Other Kanawha Valley girls teams finishing in the top 10 were Nitro (fifth, 37 points), Winfield (sixth, 27), St. Albans (ninth, 14) and Sissonville (10th, 8).
In the boys chase, the Patriots finished with 155 points, far ahead of Cabell Midland and Hurricane, which tied for second with 63 points each. Other Kanawha Valley boys teams participating were Winfield (fourth with 52 points), Sissonville (sixth, 24), Buffalo (eighth, 11), South Charleston (ninth, 9) and St. Albans (10th, 7).
GW’s girls were led by sophomores Madilyn McGlothen and Ashlee Wilcher, who both won their two individual events and participated in two first-place relay units for the Patriots.
McGlothen had the state’s fastest regional clockings in both 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle, the two events in which she had first-place finishes at last year’s state meet. At the regional, McGlothen recorded a 2:07.79 time in the 200 IM, nearly six seconds faster than any other girl in the state; in the 500 free, she finished in 5:04.73, nearly 12 seconds better than the state’s second-best regional time.
Wilcher won the 50 freestyle in 24.71 seconds (the state’s second-best regional time in the event, trailing only Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent, 23.55) and took first place in the 100 freestyle in 24.25.
Also taking first place at the regional for GW was junior Amelia Walko, who won the 100 backstroke in 1:02:31.
The Patriot girls swept the three relay events. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of MacKenzie Layne, McGolthen, Emma Martin and Wilcher finished in 1:53.04. In the 200 freestyle relay, Olivia Ridenhour, Lily Blake, Martin and Walko came in first in 1:47.37. And in the 400 freestyle relay, Wilcher, Walko, Ridenhour and McGlothen combined for a 3:44.60 first-place clocking.
Other GW girls securing automatic bids to the state meet by finishing among the top three at the regional were Layne (second, 200 IM and second, 100 backstroke), Kalissa Lacy (second, 50 free), Martin (second, 100 butterfly), Arianna Swint (third, 100 butterfly), Ridenhour (third, 500 free and second, 100 breaststoke) and Katie St. Jean (third, 100 breaststroke).
GW’s boys also swept the relay events at the regionals. In the 200-yard medley relay, Grant Ridenhour, Ian Adler, Landon Bostic and Zachary Groe took first place in 1:42.40; in the 200 freestyle relay, Adam Keith, Wesley St. Jean, Ridenhour and Lafe Potters were winners in 1:37.07; and in the 400 freestyle relay, Bostic, Groe, Potters and Adler combined to take first in 3:33.25.
Individual event winners for GW’s boys were Ridenhour (200 IM, 2:11.47), Wesley St. Jean (500 freestyle, 5:27.84), Groe (100 backstroke, 56.54), and Adler (100 breaststroke, 1:02.21).
Also qualifying for the state meet for GW by virtue of top-three regional finishes were St. Jean (second, 200 free), Potters (third, 200 IM; third, 100 backstroke), Bostic (second, 100 fly; second, 100 breaststroke), Groe (third, 100 fly), Adler (second, 100 free) and Ridenhour (second, 100 backstroke).
Bradley Boyd keyed Hurricane’s boys second-place regional finish, taking first place in both the 50 freestyle (22.43 seconds) and 100 freestyle (49.55). Boyd also anchored the Redskins’ two second-place finishes in relay events.
Hurricane’s girls were led by Isabella Hart, who won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.59), finished second in the 100 freestyle (54.84) and had a hand in the Redskins’ two runner-up relay finishes (200 medley, 200 freestyle).
Hurricane’s Julia Bobersky qualified for the state meet by finishing third in the 200 IM.
Winfield’s Madeline Foster took first place in Region 4 girls 100 butterfly, winning in 58.70. Foster also qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
Nitro’s Jayme Meadows was also a state qualifier after taking third in the 100 backstroke.
Other state boys qualifiers from the Kanawha Valley in Region 4 were Winfield’s Grey Miller (third, 200 freestyle), Sissonville’s Aidan Riley (second, 200 IM), Winfield’s Abram Bias (third, 50 free, third 100 free) and Buffalo’s Ernie Harper (third, 100 breaststroke).
Capital and Charleston Catholic competed in the Region 3 meet. The Cougars placed eighth in the boys standings and fifth in the girls standings, while the Irish boys took sixth and the girls placed ninth.
For Capital, Kolton Hoffman qualified for the state meet in two third-place regional finishes (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Brooklyn Carpenter qualified for the girls state meet with a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Charleston Catholic’s Matt Smith had two third-place finishes, qualifying for the state meet in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
The state meet is scheduled for April 20 at the Mylan Park Aquatic Facility in Morgantown.