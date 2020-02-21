The return of the George Washington boys and girls swimming teams to the top of the state mountain was as quick as the Patriots were in the pool Friday.
GW swept the boys and girls team titles at the state championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, capping a banner day for prep swimmers throughout the Kanawha Valley. Valley participants racked up state titles and top times.
In the end, the Patriots stood tallest. The sweep was the fourth for GW in state swimming history. The two teams captured both team titles in 2013, ’14 and ’15.
The two teams took it easy on coach Josh Hemsworth after the meet. He only got one celebratory push into the pool for that pair of championships.
“It feels really good to see them make this accomplishment after a long season and a long weekend,” he said, “and call themselves state champions.”
For the boys, it came down to the final race of the day, the 400 free relay. GW was atop the standings, but Bridgeport, which ultimately finished runner-up, was in striking distance. The Indians were just 14 points behind the Patriots before the final race, but needed GW to finish low in the relay to gain enough ground.
That didn’t happen. Bridgeport won, but GW finished second and that kept the Indians at bay. As luck would have it, Bridgeport’s 200 medley relay team getting disqualified in Thursday’s preliminaries opened the door for GW to pull together enough points for the title.
“Going into the day, the whole goal was not to get disqualified from anything,” Hemsworth said. “These boys, they’ve been there, they’ve been close and it’s great for them to get over the hump and win it. It feels great for them to be able to do that.”
Junior Ian Adler led George Washington’s boys with a pair of individual state titles in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. He is one of two boys Friday to win two individual titles, joining Huntington’s Henry Sheils, won won the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle.
GW wasn’t the only boys team taking home state championship hardware. Hurricane, which finished third in the team standings, won a pair of relay titles — the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay — while Bradley Boyd held off runner-up Matthew Smith from Charleston Catholic to win the state title in the 500 freestyle.
Boyd also finished second to Adler in the 200 free. Other area runners-up included GW’s Grant Ridenour in the 200 individual medley, Sissonville’s Alec Calloway in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Hurricane’s Reid Painter in the 100 freestyle and GW’s 200 medley relay team.
Third-place finishers included Capital’s Kolton Hoffman (100 butterfly), GW’s Zach Groe (100 backstroke) and Smith (100 breaststroke).
The girls race had much less drama at the end. The Patriots won their first crown since 2016 by 40 points over runner-up Parkersburg. Freshman Madilyn McGlothen picked up a pair of individual state titles of her own, winning the 200 IM and 500 free. She was the only girl in Friday’s competition to complete that feat. Her swim of 5:01.40 in the 500 free clipped the state meet record by .06 seconds, Hemsworth said. That record had stood since 1999.
The Patriots piled up points in nearly every event in Morgantown. GW had multiple swimmers score in seven events. It had four swimmers score in the 500 free alone.
GW’s girls are a young group. Seven of the girls who qualified for this year’s state meet are freshmen.
“You’re watching them for the first time as freshmen, knowing you have three more years of this and they have nowhere to go but up,” Hemsworth said. “I look for them to really, possibly be able to defend this title for three more years.”
Winfield’s Madeline Foster earned some gold of her own, winning the 100 butterfly by .28 seconds over Parkersburg’s Grace Cox. Cox held a slight lead after the first 50 yards, but Foster kicked in at the end for the title. She also finished third in the 100 free.
GW’s 200 medley relay team won silver in that event, while GW’s Ashlee Wilcher (50 free) and Hurricane’s Isabelle Hart (100 breaststroke) joined Foster in earning bronze.