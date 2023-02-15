Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wuswim (copy)
Buy Now

George Washington High School’s Faith Wu and her team are looking for their fourth state team title in a row as the state meet ramps up on Thursday and Friday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. 

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

George Washington's girls have a chance to make history at this week's state swim meet at the WVU Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. 

The Patriots have won the last three team titles dating back to 2020 and, led by senior University of Kentucky signee Madi McGlothen, GW will vie for its fourth title in a row with competition taking place on Thursday and Friday. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags