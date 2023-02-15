George Washington's girls have a chance to make history at this week's state swim meet at the WVU Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
The Patriots have won the last three team titles dating back to 2020 and, led by senior University of Kentucky signee Madi McGlothen, GW will vie for its fourth title in a row with competition taking place on Thursday and Friday.
There will be four total sessions. On Thursday, Session 1, a preliminary session, begins at 9 a.m. and Session 2, the finals, begins at 4:45 p.m.
On Friday, Session 3, a preliminary session, begins at 9 a.m. and Session 4, the finals, starts at 4:45 p.m.
Last year, the Patriots accumulated a total of 207 points to outscore second place Morgantown (192).
In 2021, McGlothen set the meet record in the 200-yard individual Medley (2:03.26) and that record still stands. McGlothen, who was the champion of the event last season (2:04.73) is looking earn another individual title.
McGlothen will also swim in the 500-yard freestyle.
Ashlee Wilcher was the individual victor in the 100-yard freestyle (52.52) in 2022 and she'll attempt to repeat that title.
The Patriots scored 76 points off three relay events in 2022 and McGlothen, along with junior Olivia Ridenour, Wilcher and senior Emma Martin, will team up and try to recreate last year's success.
The four will swim in the 400-yard medley relay and the 200-yard medley relay.
The Patriots have a different look in the 200-yard freestyle relay as sophomore Faith Wu will swim with seniors Martin, Kara Edstrom and Lily Blake.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Wilcher, Ridenour, McGlothen and senior Katie St. Jean will compete for a title.
GW girls coach Lyn Wilcher, Ashlee's father, hopes his team can win its fourth straight title.
"We've got five seniors and if they can pull off the state championship this year, they'll be one of only a couple of GW female swimmers to win four state championships during their tenure at the high school," Lyn Wilcher said. "Ainsley Lewis is the other senior. Katie, Emma, Ashlee, Madi and Lily, those five have been on the team all four years and were part of a state championship the last three years and hopefully this will be their fourth."
Wilcher expects Morgantown to once again come knocking at the door.
"I think Morgantown is going to be our primary competition again for the title," Wilcher said. "Unfortunately for them they lost a couple of their seniors last year and I think they're down to three swimmers who will score individual points for them. They'll score in a couple of relays but they don't have the depth in that third relay and that will cost them a lot of points. We're a little bit deeper than they are."
There are other Kanawha Valley girls making the trip to Morgantown this week.
Winfield standout senior Maddie Foster, who will swim collegiately at Queens University of Charlotte (N.C.), was an individual state champ last season in the 100-yard butterfly (57.51). She placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.14).
She will swim in the 200-yard freestyle and she is the anchor of Winfield's 200-yard freestyle relay squad. She'll swim with senior Kate Hall and freshmen Carolyn Misch and Gianna Cackett in the 200-yard freestyle and medley relays.
For Charleston Catholic, Lily Patnoe is making her state meet debut as she's swimming in the 200-yard freestyle. Patnoe will join sophomore Hannah Fisher and seniors Palmer Brown and Sydney Williamson in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Hurricane junior Julia Bobersky placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly last year (1:02.42) but she will be swimming in the 500-yard freestyle this year.
Nitro's Alex Wageman, Kyndall Perry, Camryn Phillips and Famke Irvine will swim in the 200-yard medley relay.
Herbert Hoover freshmen Jenna Stout and Ashton Walker and Willa Skiles are are also making their state meet debuts. Stout is in the 200-yard freestyle, Walker is in the 200-yard individual medley and Skiles will swim in the 100-yard butterfly.
South Charleston's Hilary Graley Capital's Gwen Beaver will compete in the 100-yard freestyle.
Capital's Caroline Uy and Beaver will complete in the 100-yard backstroke.
On the boys side, Parkersburg South won the team title last season (134) besting runner-up Bridgeport (124).
George Washington's boys have won 10 state titles since 2009 and they won in 2020 and 2021 before being dethroned by Parkersburg South. GW finished fourth in 2022.
The Patriots are young as Max Yang and Ryan Bazzle are their lone seniors.
Madi McGlothen's brother, Kenneth, is making his state meet debut as a freshman and he'll get started in the 200 medley relay with Yang and sophomores Will Hamrick and Tommy Newell.
GW boys coach Doug Price said youth will be a factor.
"Two years ago when the boys won their state title for the second year in a row, there were six seniors on that team," Price said. "Last year we had four seniors and those four seniors really accounted for a lot of points for fourth place. We thought last year that fourth place was a pretty darn good result.
"This year, we can be first or we can be fourth. It might be the closest, most exciting state tournament that I've ever been to for the boys. It's going to come down to the last event between four separate schools. It could be us, it could be Parkersburg South or Huntington or Morgantown."
Sophomore Crawford Goldman is another GW swimmer who will be competing as he's swimming in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.
Nitro has some good representation as the Wildcats will compete in the 200-yard medley. Sam Aulenbacher, Jack Grant, Jayden Baisden and John Boggs will team up for that event and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Grant will swim in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.
Charleston Catholic is also well-represented. Seniors Alex Anton, Matthew Smith, Anthony Metz and John Patnoe will swim in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Smith made the All-State team last year and won the individual title in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.67) and placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.18). Smith will compete in both events this year.
For Winfield, freshman Grayson Parker will swim with seniors Caden Taylor, Abram Bias and Gray Millen in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
For Hurricane, senior Bradley Boyd looks to score individual points in the 200-yard individual medley.