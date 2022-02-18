George Washington's girls swim team won its third state championship in a row, defeating runner-up Morgantown 207-192 as the two-day meet wrapped up Friday at the state high school championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
"We swam much better today than we did [in Thursday's preliminaries]," GW coach Lyn Wilcher said. "We had a meeting with the girls [Thursday] night and just told them we had low energy [Thursday]. We needed to pick the energy level up today. It started with warm-ups. They were more upbeat today. There was more energy. That carried forward into the meet."
Each first-place finish counts for 16 points toward the team totals. Second place is worth 13 points, third place counts for 12 points, fourth place is worth 11 points, fifth place is worth 10 and sixth is worth nine. Relays are worth double points, so a first-place finish in a relay is worth 32 points.
The Patriots accumulated 76 points in the three relay events on Friday. The Patriots placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.41), second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:44.54) and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay GW (3:40.59).
Morgantown won two of the three relays -- the 200-yard medley (1:50.23) and the 400-yard freestyle (3:35.51) -- but placed 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay and earned just four points. Morgantown accumulated 36 points in the relays.
The time of 3:35.51 in the 400-yard freestyle relay is a meet record. The previous record (3:37.14) was set last year by GW's Amelia Walko, Ashlee Wilcher, Olivia Ridenour and Madi McGlothen.
"Morgantown swam incredible in that relay," Wilcher said. "We set the record last year. They were flying."
Individually, GW's McGlothen won the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.73) by four seconds over the runner-up, Morgantown's Delaney Householder (2:08.43). In the 500-yard freestyle, McGlothen earned the individual title (4:58.22) with almost 15 seconds to spare over Householder (5:12.26). It's the third year in a row McGlothen won both of those events.
"She puts in a tremendous amount of work all year," Wilcher said. "She's just an incredible swimmer. Those are two events that we expect to win."
GW's Ashlee Wilcher, the coach's daughter, was the individual victor in the 100-yard freestyle (52.52) in a close race with Parkersburg South runner-up Jordan Claypoole (52.89). Wilcher was the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle (24.14) as Morgantown's Cadence Vincent won the title in that event (23.35).
Ridenour earned fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.98) and Mia Walko placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.49).
Winfield's Maddie Foster earned an individual title in the 100-yard butterfly (57.51) and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.14).
Hurricane's Julia Bobersky placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.42) and her teammate Jayme Meadows earned fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle (55.80). Meadows also earned fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.12).
In the team standings, Buckhannon-Upshur placed third (122), Bridgeport was fourth (114), Fairmont Senior placed fifth (94). Hurricane was sixth (72), Wheeling Park earned seventh (70), John Marshall placed eighth (62), Huntington was ninth (46) and Spring Mills earned 10th (45).
Kanawha Valley teams that placed in the rest of the field were Winfield at 13th (29) and Capital tied for 23rd (2).
Parkersburg South wins boys title
On the boys side, Parkersburg South tallied 134 points to defeat runner-up Bridgeport (124) and Huntington finished in third (119.5) and George Washington finished fourth (102).
The third-place finish is best in program history for the Highlanders as they've only ever finished as high as fifth in the past.
"Third in the state is insane," Huntington coach Emily Akalski said. "You don't expect that coming out of Huntington. The best we've ever gotten before is fifth. So to even get third and even be in the top has been something really different for us.
"When I took over the team nine years ago, we were happy to qualify one boy. To go from that to third is just crazy. Just getting to witness the growth of the team."
The Highlanders accumulated 62 points in the three relay events. Huntington placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.83), 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.96) and won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:21.48). GW placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.87) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.95).
Huntington's Henry Sheils won an individual title in the 100-yard butterfly (50.45) and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.57). Luke Adkins earned fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle (49.47).
Charleston Catholic's Matthew Smith won the title in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.67) and placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.18)
Hurricane's Bradley Boyd finished second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.39) and second in the 100-yard freestyle (47.73). GW's Zach Groe earned fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (55.37) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (56.00) and his teammate Grant Ridenour placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (22.24). Winfield's Abram Bias placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.04).
Shiels and Smith were named to the All-State team.
Though Parkersburg South won by just 10 points, the results weren't as close as they looked on paper. Parkersburg South secured the win before the final event -- the 400-yard freestyle relay -- and was disqualified in that event.
"South [Thursday] had a great meet," Akalski said. "And to show up today and do it again was insane. They swam amazing. They DQ'd their last relay and still won the meet. That is nuts."
Finishing in fifth behind George Washington was Buckhannon-Upshur (88), Wheeling Park placed sixth (87), Parkersburg was seventh (82), Morgantown came in eighth (81), Robert C. Byrd earned ninth (78) and Jefferson rounded out the top 10 (77).
Kanwaha Valley teams that placed in the rest of the field were Charleston Catholic in 15th (27), Hurricane finished in 16th (26), Winfield was 20th (10), South Charleston placed 21st (9), Sissonville earned 22nd (6) and Capital placed 23rd (4).