For much of the history of the West Virginia state prep swimming championships, by the end of the meet, the George Washington boys and girls are in the thick of the hunt, if not the hunted.
Since 2009, the Patriot boys have either won or finished runner-up for the state title. From 2003-16, GW’s girls saw only two years where they didn’t finish in the top two. And as this year’s tournament begins Thursday morning at the new Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, the Patriots once again figure to contend for both titles.
The George Washington boys and girls will put quality and quantity in the pool when competition begins. The Patriot boys have swimmers in 12 individual or relay spots sitting in the top 10 times from the recent regional competitions. The Patriot girls have swimmers in 16 individual or relay spots among the top 10 times from regionals.
GW coach Josh Hensworth said the boys and girls teams know what is ahead for them and that keeping things normal helps when the stakes get highest.
“You prepare them like you prepare for every other meet,” Hensworth said. “You’ve got to focus on the event, focus on this meet and give it your all. You can’t take anything for granted. Being from GW and being experienced at the state meet, they know people are gunning for them”
Those names can be found at the top as well. Two Patriot swimmers – Ian Adler for the boys and Madilyn McGlothen for the girls – enter the two-day meet with the top times in two events. Adler, a junior, tops the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
“He’s very focused and determined,” Hensworth said. “He sets his goal for what he wants to do every race. He doesn’t let anything get him down.”
GW’s Grant Ridenour enters Thursday with the second-best time in the 200 IM.
McGlothen, a freshman, tops the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
Look for GW to load up on points in the girls 500 free. The Patriots have four swimmers in the top 10 times from regionals – McGlothen, Katie St. Jean, Arianna Swint and Emma Aulenbacher. George Washington’s girls also enter with the top time in the 200 medley relay, while the boys are second in the 200 medley relay and tops in the 400 free relay.
Hensworth said a strong group of freshman girls have made an immediate impact on the team.
“They’re all very, very fast,” he said. “They’ve been swimming for years and they’re experienced swimmers. They’ve brought the numbers and we’re very confident with how they’re going to swim this year.”
Patriot swimmers aren’t the only ones who can make waves this year. Adler will get heavy competition from Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd in the 200 free. Boyd has the second-best time in that event from regionals and the top time in the boys 500 free. Hurricane’s boys 200 free relay team comes into states with the second-best time from regionals behind Huntington.
For the Huntington boys, Henry Sheils enters Thursday with the fastest time in the 100 butterfly and the second-fastest time in the 50 free. Yet his time might end up the fastest. Parkersburg South swimmer MacGuire McDuff tweeted that he was ruled ineligible for the state meet after swimming in a meet in Pittsburgh the same day as swimming in a meet for PSHS.
Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith has one of the fastest times in both the 500 free and 100 breast.
In the girls meet, Winfield’s Madeline Foster enters Thursday with the top time from regionals in the 100 fly. Foster and Hurricane’s Isabella Hart both have top-four times in the 100 free, with GW’s Ashlee Wilcher right behind, and Hart also has a top-four time in the 100 breast. St. Albans’ Samantha Humphreys has top-six times in both the 200 IM and the 100 back.