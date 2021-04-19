The format at the West Virginia prep swimming championships has changed a bit, but the George Washington boys and girls teams are determined to get the same results they got a year ago — a sweep of both titles.
The Patriots boys and girls will be swimming for repeat championships when the state meet is held Tuesday at the Mylan Park Aquatic Facility in Morgantown.
George Washington now has four state meet sweeps to its credit — 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2020 — and is looking to add to that legacy.
GW, fresh off a boys/girls sweep of the Region 4 meet, enters the state meet as the favorite on the girls side and one of the top contenders among the boys teams.
“My girls, unless they go up there and mess around, they have a really good chance to defend their title,” said GW coach Kaycee Wheeler. “We are the ones to beat. I don’t think there’s anybody as close to the drive and talent that my girls have given us this year.
“The boys are also highly motivated, looking forward to what they can do and are confident they can defend their title as well.”
The state meet is normally a two-day event, with preliminary heats for qualifying on the first day and championship rounds on the second day.
This year, due to precautions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the preliminaries have been eliminated and scoring will be determined by timed finals — the fastest times recorded for each swimmer in a series of three heats in each event.
“With timed finals, whatever time they get [in the heats], that is their final time,” Wheeler explained.
GW’s girls are led by two dynamic sophomores, Madilyn McGlothen and Ashlee Wilcher, who both won their two individual events and participated in two winning relays at the regional meet.
McGlothen’s winning times in the 500-yard freestyle (5:04.73) and 200 individual medley (2:07.79) at the regional were both the top times recorded among girls swimmers in the state this season. They’re also the events she captured as a freshman in the 2020 state meet.
McGlothen has swimming in her blood. Her grandfather is longtime Charleston-area swim coach Greg Olsen, and her mother, Melissa Olsen McGlothen, was also a championship swimmer.
“She was destined for this, and she’s a fierce competitor” Wheeler said of McGlothen. “She has worked really hard for it, she wants it, she works at it, she knows exactly what it takes to win.”
So does Wilcher, who finished first at the regional in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
GW junior Amelia Walko was also a first-place finisher at the regional, winning the 100 backstroke, and the Patriot girls also swept the three relay events.
Although GW’s top girl swimmers include other underclassmen like freshman Olivia Ridenhour and sophomores Katie St. Jean, Emma Martin and Lilly Blake, Wheeler credits the seniors on the team for setting the standard.
“I’m lucky to have seniors like Arianna Swint, Allison Workman, Mackenzie Layne and Kalissa Lacy,” Wheeler said. “They’re well-trained, well-disciplined kids. I couldn’t ask for a better group of senior leaders.”
GW’s boys are led by senior Ian Adler, the defending state champion in the 200 freestyle and 100 breakstroke. Adler won the latter event at this year’s regional, while teammates Grant Ridenhour (200 IM), Wesley St. Jean (500 freestyle) and Zachary Groe (100 backstroke) were also regional champs.
GW’s boys also swept the three relay events at the regional.
Wheeler noted that its difficult to pinpoint which schools will be GW’s top competition due to this year’s limited schedule.
“That’s hard for me to say,” Wheeler said. “You just never know, but that’s especially true this year because we didn’t have an opportunity to see a whole lot of teams this year.”
While GW is the area’s best bet for team titles, several Kanawha Valley swimmers will be in the hunt for individual honors at the state meet.
Tops among those is Hurricane junior Bradley Boyd, who took first place in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the regional meet. Boyd’s winning time in the 50 freestyle (22.86) was less than half a second shy of the state’s best time in the event this year.
Another Hurricane swimmer, Isabella Hart, heads to the state meet after a first-place regional finish in the girls 100 breaststroke.
Also, Winfield’s Madeline Foster took first place in Region 4 girls 100 butterfly.