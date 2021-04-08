George Washington’s boys and girls swim teams, both defending state champions, hope to take the next step toward repeat titles when they participate in the Region 4 meet Saturday at Marshall University’s Fitch Natatorium.
The Patriots are coming off a sweep of the team titles in last week’s Mountain State Athletic Conference championships, also held at the Fitch Natatorium. Saturday’s regional meet is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
GW’s girls, led by sophomore Madilyn McGlothen, dominated the MSAC meet, scoring 404 team points to leave runner-up Parkersburg (227 points) in its wake. The Patriot boys team had a closer call in the MSACs, besting runner-up Parkersburg by a 258-240 score.
McGlothen set two MSAC meet records in her specialities, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:08:45 and slicing to victory in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:04.08.
McGlothen won both of those events at the state meet last year as a freshman. Her 500 freestyle clocking of 5:01.40 set a state record, breaking the previous mark that had stood since 1999.
Two other GW underclassmen also had first-place finishes in the MSAC meet. Sophomore Ashlee Wilcher was the winner in the 50-yard freestyle (25.22) and junior Amelia Walko took first place in the 100 freestyle (58.77).
George Washington’s girls were also dominant in the relay events, winning all three. McGlothen and Wilcher teamed with senior MacKenzie Layne and sophomore Emma Martin to win the 200 medley relay; Martin and fellow sophomores Katie St. Jean and Lily Blake were joined by freshman Olivia Ridenhour in the winning 200 freestyle relay; and McGlothen, Walko, Ridenhour and Wilcher set a meet record (3:47.30) in winning the 400 freestyle relay.
GW’s boys also had four individual champions and two relays taking first place at the MSAC meet: junior Lafe Potters (200 IM), senior Wesley St. Jean (500 free), junior Zach Groe (100 backstroke) and senior Ian Adler (100 breaststroke).
Adler, Groe and seniors Landon Bostic and Adam Keith combined to take first place in the MSAC boys 200-yard medley relay and Bostic, Groe, Potters and Adler were on he winning team in the 400 medley relay.
Hurricane also hopes to make a splash at the regional behind several MSAC winners.
On the girls side, senior Isabella Hart led the Redskins to a fourth-place finish at the MSACs by winning the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.20) and 100 backstroke (1:11.09).
Hurricane’s boys had a third-place team finish at the MSAC meet. Sophomore Bradley Boyd won the 100 freestyle (50.12) and teamed with seniors Huston Peyton and Jonathan Howat and sophomore Ian Martin on the way to a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.42).