George Washington senior girls swimmer Madi McGlothen signed her national letter of intent to swim at the University of Kentucky over the weekend.
McGlothen will start at UK in the fall of 2023.
McGlothen is a six-time individual state champ and has set the state records for the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.26) and the 500 freestyle (4:56.83). McGlothen is also a three-time state champion as she's helped the Patriots to team titles in all of her three years of high school (2020-2022).
McGlothen is a two-time All-American, and has earned All-Mountain State Athletic Conference, All-Region and All-State honors during her freshman, sophomore and junior years.
"I'm really excited," McGlothen said. "My team has given me a lot of support. My coaches have gotten me to where I am now. They've gotten me to where I've been able to sign with UK. I'm very thankful for them and I wouldn't be here without them and their support. I'm very thankful to go to college to see the different training style, different workouts, different atmosphere. I'm excited to get some new coaching to see what that does for me and my future."
McGlothen explained her decision to sign with UK.
"In the recruiting process you talk to schools and you narrow down your list," she said. "I visited a couple other schools and talked to other coaches but UK just really felt like home. The team atmosphere was incredible. They all seem very supportive of each other. The campus felt like home. I really enjoy that it's close to home but also not 20 minutes from my house."