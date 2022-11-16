Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MadimMSAC (copy)
Buy Now

George Washington’s Madi McGlothen signed her national letter of intent and will swim for the University of Kentucky next year.

 File photo | HD Media

George Washington senior girls swimmer Madi McGlothen signed her national letter of intent to swim at the University of Kentucky over the weekend.

McGlothen will start at UK in the fall of 2023.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags