George Washington’s girls were dominant in the Region 4 swim meet, but the preliminary round of the state championship meet proved that the Patriots are up against tough competition.
Morgantown and Buckhannon-Upshur swam well on Thursday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown and GW will have to put together a strong performance in Friday’s finals in order to claim a third-straight state title.
There are no points scored in the preliminary round as the top 12 swimmers from Thursday’s preliminaries qualify for Friday’s finals — six in the consolations and six in the finals.
“Overall I don’t think we swam as well as we’re capable as a team,” GW coach Lyn Wilcher said. “We just seem to have pretty low energy today for some reason. Morgantown swam very well. We just didn’t keep up with them. We need to regroup, get some rest tonight and go back strong tomorrow.”
Morgantown and Buckhannon-Upshur were strong in the relays. Morgantown earned a top time of 1:49.68 in the 200-yard medley relay and a top time of 3:37.90 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Buckhannon-Upshur had a top time in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.73). GW had the third-fastest time in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.31), second-fastest time in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:45.38) and second-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:45.88).
George Washington junior Madi McGlothen earned top times in the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.57) and in the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.52). In the 500-yard freestyle, she was almost 15 seconds faster than Buckhannon-Upshur runner-up Delaney Householder (5:13.34).
“Madi always swims well, she did what we expected,” Wilcher said. “We had a couple of other good swims.”
Ashlee Wilcher earned the third-fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle (24.80) and was second-fastest in the 100-yard freestyle (54.71). Kara Edstron was the ninth-fastest (26.57) in the 50-yard freestyle.
Maddie Schaefer was ninth-fastest in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.27). Olivia Ridenour earned 11th seed in the 200-yard IM (2:23.83) and Katie St. Jean earned 12th seed (2:27.63) in that event. Emma Martin was seventh-fastest in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.99) and Patriot teammate Morgan Reynolds was right behind her with the eighth-fastest time (1:06.35).
Mia Walko was ninth-fastest in the 100-yard freestyle (58.15) and sixth-fastest in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.59). Lily Blake earned 11th seed in the 500-yard freestyle (5:49.57).
With the top 12 in each race scoring for their respective teams, the Patriot girls will score in 20 spots in either the consolations or finals. The top six swimmers earn more points in what Lyn Wilcher calls the “A final” and the next six point earners are referred to as the “B final.”
“The good thing is, we had a few girls that weren’t happy with their swims but they’re still seeded in the same position they were seeded in going into the prelims,” Wilcher said. “So they still have the opportunity to move up.”
A few other Kanawha Valley girls had strong performances. Winfield’s Maddie Foster earned the second-best time in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.24) and the top time in the 100-yard butterfly (57.18).
In the 100-yard butterfly, Hurricane’s Julia Bobersky earned the fourth seed (1:01.83). Bobersky’s teammate Jayme Meadows was the fourth seed in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.56) and fifth seed in the 100-yard freestyle (55.95).
Capital’s Brooklyn Carpenter earned the 11th seed in the 50-yard freestyle (26.85).
On the boys side, Huntington had a strong showing in the preliminary round.
“We swam phenomenal,” Huntington coach Emily Akalski said. “Do I wish some spots were were a little bit higher? Of course. But when your team drops time you can’t be mad. We had did have some mess ups then my newer kids stepped up.”
Some of those newer kids are senior and first-year swimmer Alex Treacy and freshman Keon McClure.
Treacy earned a qualifying spot (ninth) in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.52. McClure earned a 12th seed in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.80) and a 10th seed in the 100-yard freestyle (53.08). Sophomore Luke Adkins earned the seventh seed in the 50-yard freestyle (22.55) and fifth seed in the 100-yard freestyle (50.07).
Huntington’s most consistent swimmer Henry Sheils posted the fastest times in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.30) and the 100-yard butterfly (50.60).
The Highlanders earned the second-fastest time in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.17) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:24.51). In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Highlanders were seventh-fastest (1:36.97).
Bridgeport and Parkersburg South had strong days as well. Bridgeport posted the fastest 200-yard medley relay time (1:40.74) and Parkersburg South had the second-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.95).
Akalski said the Highlanders are in a good position for Friday’s finals.
“All three of our relays made it back, we have seven individual swims,” She said. “We’re still very busy tomorrow.”
Kanawha Valley swimmers made some noise on the boys side. Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith earned the first seed in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.46) and fifth seed in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.79). Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd is the second seed in the 200 IM (1:58.53) and the second seed in the 100-yard freestyle (48.21).
For South Charleston, Bill Triplett earned a ninth seed in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.74) and earned a 12th seed in the 50-yard freestyle (23.80).
Winfield's Abram Bias was fifth-fastest in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.54). Sissonville's Riley Aidan earned 11th seed in the 200-yard IM (2:13.98).
For George Washington, Grant Ridenour had the fifth-fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle (22.23) and the fourth-fastest time in the 100-yard freestyle (49.42). GW's Zach Groe earned sixth seed in the 100-yard butterfly (55.92) and Will Hamrick (59.66) earned the 12th seed in the final.