After George Washington’s girls posted a dominant 496 points in the Mountain State Athletic Conference swim meet on Jan. 29 in Huntington, the defending state champion Patriots are looking for a similar result in the Region 4 meet starting at noon Saturday at Fitch Natatorium in Huntington.
Joining George Washington in the regional meet are Buffalo, Cabell Midland, Chapmanville, Huntington, Hurricane, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, Nitro, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, South Charleston, Spring Valley, St. Albans, St. Joseph and Winfield.
“We feel very confident with our girls team,” GW coach Lyn Wilcher said. “I think we’re the number one seed in eight of the 11 events. We’ve got a lot of depth.”
GW’s Madi McGlothen broke the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly MSAC meet records last week and Ashley Wilcher broke the 50-yard freestyle MSAC meet record.
GW’s boys posted a formidable 274 points to earn third place in the MSAC meet.
“On the boys side, we don’t have as many boys returning from last year, but I think we’re the first or second seed in seven of the 11 events,” Wilcher said. “I think we’ll do well on the boys side.”
Huntington’s boys will also be a strong contender as they got a surprise 322-284 win over Parkersburg in the MSAC meet. The Highlanders have a key swimmer in senior Henry Sheils, who broke the 100-yard backstroke MSAC meet record and had a crucial win in the 200-yard individual medley.
“Hurricane and Huntington are going to be tough,” Wilcher said. “We faced them on our conference tournament. It’s gonna be very similar to our conference championships. We’re shooting for a top-three finish [on the boys side].”
The top three individual finishers from each region in each event qualify for the state meet, and the next 12 top finishers from around the state qualify based on time. From a team standpoint, the top two relay finishers from each region earn a state tournament berth and the next 10 top relay times from around the state also qualify.
Herbert Hoover, Charleston Catholic, Capital and Riverside are the other Kanawha Valley teams swimming in regionals on Saturday as they are competing in the Region 3 meet at The Bridge Sports Complex starting at 11:30 a.m. in Bridgeport.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Aquatic Center in Morgantown.