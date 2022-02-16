The George Washington High School girls swim team goes for a third consecutive team title this week at the state championship meet, a two-day event that starts Thursday morning at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
The Patriots, who've won six of the last 10 girls state titles, have to be considered among the favorites. Swimwv.com projects GW to make it three in a row, with Morgantown, Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur expected to be in contention for the title.
"We didn't come this far just to come this far," said first-year GW coach Lyn Wilcher. "We still have a lot of work to do, but I told them, 'If you go out and do what you're capable of doing, we should be fine.' I have a lot of confidence that the girls can win again."
Much of that confidence is based on the fact that GW qualified 13 girls for the state meet. The Patriots are led by junior Madi McGlothen, who set state-meet records last year in two events -- the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.26) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.83). McGlothen also holds the state's best times in those events this season.
McGlothen also anchored GW's record-setting time of 3:37.14 in last year's 400 freestyle relay, and the four swimmers who accomplished that feat a year ago -- McGlothen, junior Ashlee Wilcher, sophomore Olivia Ridenour and senior Mia Walko -- are back this year.
Lyn Wilcher said the girls team title could come down to depth.
"Our girls won pretty handily in a dual meet with Bridgeport this season, but things are a little different at a state meet," the GW coach said. "If you have a deep team like Bridgeport has, you can score points up and down all the events.
"Also Morgantown has five swimmers that will earn a lot of points for them, and two really strong relay teams."
After McGlothen, Ashlee Wilcher is GW's best bet for an individual title. Her time in the 100 freestyle (53.99) is the second best in the state this season, just fractions behind Parkersburg South's Jordan Claypoole's state-best time of 53.67, and Wilcher's time in the 50 freestyle (24.64) trails only Claypoole (24.60) and Buckhannon-Upshur's Cadence Vincent (23.76) this season.
Other Kanawha Valley girls expected to be in the picture for individual titles include Winfield junior Maddie Foster, who owns the state's best time in the 100-yard butterfly this season (58.13) and ranks second in the 200 freestyle.
Boys
George Washington is also the two-time defending champion on the boys side of the state swim meet, but with only two returning swimmers from last year's team, the Patriots are a long shot for a third straight title.
"We still have expectations that we'll finish in the top five [in the boys standings]," Lyn Wilcher said. "The boys side is a pretty even contest, I think, for several teams."
Swimwv.com lists Bridgeport, Parkersburg South and Huntington as the top contenders for the boys team title.
Huntington is counting on a strong showing from senior Henry Sheils, who has posted the state's fastest times this season in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.98) and the 100 butterfly (51.29).
Kanawha Valley boys in the hunt for individual honors include Hurricane junior Bradley Boyd, who has posted the season's second-best times in the state in his events -- 2:01.76 in the 200 IM and 49.27 in the 100 freestyle; and Charleston Catholic junior Matthew Smith, whose time of 1:02.48 in the 100 breaststroke is second-best in the state this season.
Girls preliminary events begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by the boys preliminaries at 4:45 p.m.
The finals are set for Friday on the same time schedule -- girls starting at 9:30 a.m., boys starting at 4:45 p.m.