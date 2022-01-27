The George Washington High School swimming dynasty is undeniable.
Both the Patriots boys and girls teams are two-time defending state champions. GW’s boys have won eight of the last 10 state titles, finishing second in the two years they didn’t win it all. GW’s girls have six of the last 10.
As the postseason looms, starting with Saturday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference meet at Fitch Natatorium in Huntington, do the Patriots feel pressure to continue their statewide roll?
“I don’t think the kids look at it that way,” said first-year GW coach Lyn Wilcher. “I tell them to be in the moment and go out and do what they know they can do.”
With junior Madi McGlothen leading the way, the GW girls seemed poised to make a run at a third consecutive state championship. The Patriots’ boys team, with just three returning swimmers from the 2021 championship team, will likely have a tougher road.
“The girls are just as strong as we were last year,” said Wilcher, who took over for Casey Wheeler as the Patriots coach. “We only lost a few seniors, but we gained a couple of good freshmen.
“It’s gonna be tough this year on the boys side. If we can finish in the top five [at the state meet], that will be a good accomplishment. They’ll probably still be in the top three in the MSAC.”
McGlothen set state meet records last year as a sophomore in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.26) and the 500 freestyle (4:56.83) and swam on two relay units that took first place (200 medley and 400 freestyle).
“McGlothen can probably hold individual records in any event I put her in,” Wilcher said.
GW’s girls set another state record in the 400 freestyle relay last year, finishing in 3:37.14. McGlothen anchored that unit, which also included Ashlee Wilcher (now a junior and the coach’s daughter), Olivia Ridenhour (now a sophomore) and Amelia Walko (now a senior).
Ashlee Wilcher finished second last year in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Lyn Wilcher said GW’s top competition on the girls side at the MSAC meet will likely come from Hurricane, which features standout swimmers Jayme Meadows and Julia Bobersky. Meadows, a junior, has posted the state’s best 50 backstroke time this season (30.02) listed on Swimcloud.com.
On the boys side, Parkersburg is the highest-ranked MSAC team, according to Swimcloud, checking in at No. 2 in West Virginia. The Big Reds will likely be challenged by No. 5 Huntington and No. 7 GW.
Huntington is led by Henry Sheils, the defending state-meet champion in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Sheils also holds top-10 times in the state this season in 10 events, according to Swimcloud — 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly and 200 IM.
GW’s top boys contenders in the MSAC meet include Zach Groe and Grant Ridenhour, both seniors. The Patriots were hit hard by graduation.
“It’s been a learning curve for them this year,” Lyn Wilcher said of the GW boys. “They’re working hard and getting stronger.”
Hurricane should also have a strong presence on the boys side, led by Bradley Boyd, whose times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 IM rank among the state’s best.
The MSAC meet is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the Fitch Natatorium, Cam Henderson Center, at Marshall University.
Regional meets, which determine state qualifiers, are scheduled for Feb. 5, with the state meet set for Feb. 18-19 in Morgantown.