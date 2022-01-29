HUNTINGTON — George Washington’s girls swimming team was dominant the whole way as the Patriots outscored second-place Hurricane 496-147 to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference title on Saturday at Fitch Natatorium.
The conference title is the fourth in a row for GW’s girls, who are also two-time defending state champions.
“They did what we expected them to do,” GW coach Lyn Wilcher said “They’ve been working hard and we just told them to go out and do what they needed to do. There were five records we were going after and we got four of them.”
GW junior Madi McGlothen broke the 200-yard freestyle meet record of 1.58.00 by posting a time of 154.34 and broke the 100-yard butterfly meet record of 59.41 with a time of 57.92.
GW junior Ashley Wilcher broke the 50-yard freestyle record of 25.05 with a time of 24.63. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Wilcher, McGlothen, Mia Walko and Olivia Ridenour teamed up to break the meet record of 1:46.12 with a time of 1:44.21.
“The only [record] that we missed by about three-tenths of a second was the 100 free,” Wilcher said. “We’ll go after that next year. We’re looking forward to regionals next week.”
Huntington finished in third with 137 points, Spring Valley and Parkersburg tied for fourth (125), Cabell Midland finished in sixth (96), Capital earned seventh (69), St. Albans placed eighth (39) and South Charleston finished last (8).
Boys
The boys side was much closer but Huntington prevailed over Parkersburg late in the meet as the Highlanders bested Parkersburg 322-284 to win their first MSAC title since 2016, when they tied with GW.
“We were not seeded to come out first so we were definitely feeling like we were coming from behind and my boys just showed up today,” Huntington coach Emily Akalski said. “They had a lot of outside lanes coming in third when they should have gotten sixth so it’s all them.”
The battle between the Highlanders and Big Reds was on from the get-go as Huntington defeated Parkersburg in the 200-yard medley relay before Parkersburg’s Ethan Metz won the boys 200-yard freestyle.
Huntington senior Henry Sheils was crucial to the Highlanders’ effort. He won the boys 200-yard individual medley and set a meet record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.30 (previously 54.23).
The record, which was broken in event 18 of 22, couldn’t have come at a better time for Huntington as the score was too close to call as the meet came close to ending. Sheils’ win, combined with the Huntington winning the 400-yard freestyle relay (event 22 of 22) sealed the conference title for Huntington.
“It’s been a long long time since we’ve even gotten close [to a conference championship],” Akalski said. “To come out with a conference win, we’re excited to get into regionals next weekend. It’s teamwork. We have a really good team. Just personality wise, let alone swimming.”
George Washington finished in third place with 274 points, Cabell Midland was fourth (155), Hurricane finished fifth (69), Spring Valley earned sixth (63), South Charleston placed seventh (36), Capital was eighth (33) and St. Albans was ninth (11).