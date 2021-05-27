Charleston Catholic has been synonymous with championship tennis for a while now, and the Irish have set themselves up to contend once more at the state tournament, which is set for June 3-5 in Charleston.
The only difference — and it’s a big one — is that the Irish will be taking just one team into competition in the Class AA-A tournament to be staged at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
The girls squad won championships in all seven divisions of singles and doubles at the Region 3 tournament in Shady Spring, which wrapped up Wednesday. The boys team, however, was not on hand because there is no Charleston Catholic boys team this season for a variety of reasons — despite the fact the Irish are the defending boys state champions, having won the AA-A title in 2019. COVID-19 canceled last year’s season and state tournament.
The Irish have captured 13 girls state titles since 1996, including six in a row from 2008-13, and the boys program has claimed 11 crowns, all coming since 2004.
The parade of regional champions for the Irish girls included all four singles champions — Hannah Atassi (No. 1), Evie Bastin (No. 2), Annie Cimino (No. 3) and Molly Murphy (No. 4) — as well as all three doubles winners in the teams of Atassi/Bastin (No. 1), Emma Cimino/Celina Hanna (No. 2) and A.Cimino/Murphy (No. 3).
Irish coach David Sadd is pleased with the maturation of his girls team, which endured some bumps in the road earlier this season, but he knows that the quantity of state meet qualifiers doesn’t matter as much as quality.
“It’s all about opportunities,’’ Sadd said. “You can take seven kids into states and not win a match, and you can take four kids in and win everything. It’s clearly a numbers game and you want to get in as many as possible, but that’s not the end-all. You’ve still got to win when you get there.’’
The state tournament next month is scheduled for the Schoenbaum Courts in Kanawha City (Class AAA matches) and the courts at Charleston Catholic’s Athletic Complex (Class AA-A matches). Rain venues are the Charleston Tennis Center (AAA) and the YMCA of Kanawha Valley (AA-A).
At present, Sadd isn’t certain which other schools will also be contenders in the girls AA-A event because he hasn’t spent time chasing down information from around the state. He relies on Mike Cimino, the man he calls “super scout,’’ to help him determine other teams that are bringing multiple qualifiers to town.
“I never really speculated on competition — never have,’’ Sadd said. “I just know what we do. We do the best we can to prepare for the tournament, and we’re not specifically or particularly prepared for any opponent. But I do have some help with where the numbers are coming from in the other regions.’’
Sadd noted that “it’s been a rough year’’ in many respects for his girls squad, with one athlete ready to quit early in the season and many on the team unsure if they would even choose to compete in the regionals if the playing dates conflicted with the school’s annual senior retreat. But as the weeks went by, Sadd noticed a change in their approach to the sport.
“I can’t tell you what we’ve been through as a team,’’ he said, “and I can’t tell you the amount of work these girls have put into this team. I can’t believe the transformation they’ve made. They’ve gone from being lethargic about tennis and whether they’d even play this year to where they want to win.
“They started getting hungrier and hungrier, and went from, ‘We’re not going to go,’ to ‘We want this, coach.’ And I never said a word to them. I don’t know what our chances are, but I’ll tell you I like my girls and I would not trade them for anybody.’’
As for the boys team, Sadd pointed out that last year’s squad would have included four seniors and a sophomore from the 2019 title-winning team, probably enough to make the Irish the favorite in 2020, but when COVID erased the season, it seemed to douse interest in future participation as potential players found other areas of interest.
“I coach what we have, and not what we don’t have,’’ Sadd said. “The rest of the state might be in awe that Charleston Catholic doesn’t have boys tennis, but I’m not. I never worried about it. I haven’t worried all season about who’s not there. I only focused on the girls, and it’s kind of been a blessing. It just gave me an opportunity to spend twice as much time with the girls.
“I’ve got some eighth graders coming up next who play a little bit of tennis, so hopefully we’ll have a boys team next year, but I’m not worried about that, either. I’m in it for the kids who come to practice every day and not for the kids I think should be here.’’
•••
George Washington’s boys and girls teams are two more that appear set up for success at the state tournament, as they also won all seven championship matches during the Class AAA Region 3 tournament at the Schoenbaum Courts in Kanawha City.
For the Patriots boys, the regional champs include Rohen Jones (No. 1 singles), Alex Stacy (No. 2 singles), Samir Jones (No. 3 singles), Chris Muto (No. 4 singles), R.Jones/Stacy (No. 1 doubles), S.Jones/Muto (No. 2 doubles) and Anurag Reddy/Shreyes Jogenpally (No. 3 doubles).
GW’s girls will be represented by the following regional titlists: Jeeya Patel (No. 1 singles), Emi Stacy (No. 2 singles), Lily Stone (No. 3 singles), Jana Zatar (No. 4 singles), Patel/Stacy (No. 1 doubles), Stone/Francesca Charles (No. 2 doubles) and Zatar/Emma Ratrie (No. 3 doubles).