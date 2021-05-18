PARKERSBURG — The more things change, the more they stay the same, especially in Mountain State Athletic Conference boys tennis, and especially with George Washington.
Two years after losing a good chunk of a state championship-winning core, the Patriot boys plugged in new players and cranked out another top performance during the league tournament Tuesday afternoon on the tennis courts of City Park.
The Patriots overcame a competitive effort from Huntington to take the crown 13-11 over the Highlanders. Joining head coach Taylor Dixon’s group at the top of the league heap were the Huntington and Hurricane, who shared the girls championship.
“They just grow and come to us. We don’t have to do much with them,” Dixon said when asked where the stockpile of athletes keeps coming from. “They played well, and we have been practicing hard, our boys practice all year so there is not a lot we have to do for them.”
BOYS
George Washington came close to pulling off a flawless victory. About the only things that went wrong for the Patriots came in the No. 1 singles championship and the doubles event.
The match started off well enough for Rohen Jones against Huntington’s AJ Mercer. Jones captured game No. 1, but only took one other game on the way to an 8-2 loss.
“It is really tough. [Mercer] is a really good player and we used to play together a lot and I have a lot of respect for his game,” Jones said. “Seeing how much better he has gotten over time is insane. When we were younger, he wasn’t nearly the player he is today. It is very intimidating.”
Positioning became one of the biggest factors in the latter part of the match. By placing shots exactly where he wanted them, Mercer forced Jones into hitting many balls where he didn’t want to or out of bounds. This ability made the last few games a little frustrating for the Patriot sophomore.
In the doubles match, Huntington’s Luke Lovejoy and William Touma downed Shreyes Joganpally and Anurag Reddy 8-3 in the semifinals.
Outside of those two setbacks, the Patriots swept the rest of the hardware. GW’s Alex Stacy bested Cabell Midland’s Aiden Cottrell 8-3 in the No. 2 seed final; Samir Jones topped Cabell Midland’s Ashton Cottrell 8-5 in the No. 3 seed final; and Chris Muto blanked Parkersburg’s Matt Pierson 8-0 in the No. 4 seed final.
The results served as a good warmup for the state tournament, according to Dixon. “We are really ready for regionals and states coming up,” she said.
Huntington stayed right with the Patriots in terms of scoring until the finals. But the few outcomes the Highlanders needed to overtake GW never materialized.
GIRLS
If the race to the boys championship match was a sprint, then Huntington and Hurricane ran even faster in their matchup on the girls side.
Both groups stayed close all afternoon with the Redskins putting four of their singles players in the final and Huntington two. Each also benefited from how far other players who failed to reach the finals advanced. Every point counted and, in the end, if they didn’t have all of them, neither of them would be champions.
One of the most exciting points of the day earned by any team came in defending No. 1 state champion Lexi Smolder’s championship match against Cabell Midland’s Harley Riner.
The Hurricane’ sophomore faced a battle-tested Riner ready to pull off the upset. Right out of the gate, Riner kept things close and never let Smolder get too far away. At one point she even took the lead at 7-6, forcing Smolder to either force a tiebreaker or go home.
Smolder battled back and once at 30-all in the final 14th game, she broke out a few hard shots that Riner just couldn’t reach or returned out of bounds. Then, in the tiebreaker, even as Riner kept moving ahead, once Smolder saw her window, she pounced. With the score 4-3 in favor of the Knight, she grabbed the last two points needed to win and let out a “Come on” in celebration.
“She remained calm and kept her composure and even if she got a little bit rattled, she continued to stay headstrong which helped her with the match,” Hurricane head coach Kendra White said.
Both coaches reiterated the fact that this was a huge growing day as their groups return to Parkersburg in less than a week for the Class AAA Region IV finals.
“Absolutely this was a good way to head into regionals. The dynamics will change next week, and we are going to see different people in the tournament then we saw today,” White said.
George Washington finished one point away from forcing a three-way tie.