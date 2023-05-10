Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

rohen jones
George Washington's Rohen Jones returns a shot to his opponent during last year's state tennis tournament. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston is set to once again host this year's West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission state tennis tournament.

The tournament will run from Thursday to Saturday at different locations throughout the capital city.

