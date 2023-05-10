Charleston is set to once again host this year's West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission state tennis tournament.
The tournament will run from Thursday to Saturday at different locations throughout the capital city.
The tournament is split into two classes: AAA and AA-A. The Class AAA tournament will be held at Schoenbaum Courts at Kanawha City Community Center. The Girls Class AA-A tournament will take place at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility and the Boys Class AA-A Tournament will take place at Charleston Family YMCA off Hillcrest Drive.
The tournament will feature a new format than that of past tournaments.
Essentially, there will be three tournaments within one tournament -- a team tournament, a singles tournament and a doubles tournament. There will be a team champion, a singles champion and a doubles champion for each class, boys and girls.
The team tournament is the first on the docket and team competition among all classes begins on Thursday at 8 a.m. with quarterfinals. Semifinals will be Thursday afternoon and finals are Friday beginning at 8 a.m.
Each team tournament features an eight-squad bracket as the top two teams from each region qualify for the state tournament.
In the singles tournament, 16 single players will compete for a title, while eight doubles squads play for the hardware. Singles and doubles begin on Friday and championships are set for Saturday.
WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said the changes in the tournament were driven by a coach vote and talks have been going on for at least a year.
"In the past, we played tennis team A against team B, and in the end you get a winner," Dolan said. "Whomever has four points wins. That's the whole schedule we have during the regular season. At some point, the format of the state tournament or regionals never looked like the regular season.
"There was a desire at the coaches committee and it's been talked about for a couple years now, at least at tournaments. State tournament and the regional tournament should look like they do in the regular season. It's the only sport that in the postseason, it really didn't look at all like the regular season. The desire was to make a true team champion play."
Dolan said the system of having No. 1 through No. 4 tournaments lessened the value of competition over the years.
"We used to bring four No. 1s, three No. 2s, two No. 3s and then one No. 4," Dolan said. "A win by a 4 counted the same as a win by a 1. It was kind of a convoluted system. It also encouraged people to play down. Instead of being the 2 doubles, they could be the 3 doubles and have a better chance at winning the title. That's not ever been the intent.
"We also didn't want to lose the singles part because clearly there are people who are very good as a single person but don't have a team to qualify for four singles and three doubles. We still kept the singles part. Everybody gets dumped into a single bracket and we're going to bring four out of each region. There will be 16 people competing for the singles title.
"Then we're bringing the top two doubles out of each region. We'll have eight doubles teams there. It's technically three different tournaments within the state tournament."
Class AAA boys
In the team tournament, Hurricane is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 Jefferson in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 8 a.m. That match is followed by No. 4 Morgantown versus No. 5 Woodrow Wilson at 9:30 p.m.
At 11 a.m., No. 3 George Washington takes on No. 4 Washington and No. 2 Cabell Midland faces No. 7 Bridgeport at 12:30 p.m.
Huntington's AJ Mercer made a name for himself his freshman year in 2021 with a No. 1 singles title 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 (7-5). Mercer didn't compete in last year's state tournament, but he's right back into the thick of things this year. He's the No. 1 seed in the singles tournament and will take on No. 16 Sidney Crockett in the first round on Friday at noon.
GW's Samir Jones -- Rohen's brother -- is the No. 5 seed and will face Morgantown's No. 12-seeded Bennett Hall in the first round at noon Friday.
Rohen is the No. 2 seed and takes on Maxwell Chen, a No. 15 seed from Morgantown, on Friday at 1 p.m.
Hurricane's Jacob Smolder was a big part of the team's Class AAA title last season and he will be the No. 3 seed as he takes on No. 14 Tyler Kirtner of Musselman.
Huntington is the No. 1 seed in doubles as Mercer and Ryan Patterson team up to take on No. 8 Bridgeport at 5 p.m. Friday. The Jones brothers are the No. 3 seed in doubles and will face No. 6 Washington at 5 p.m. Friday.
Class AAA girls
Hurricane is the defending girls team champion but Hurricane did not qualify for the tournament as a team. George Washington is the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 Greenbrier East on Thursday at 8 a.m.
No. 4 Morgantown will face No. 5 Washington at 9:30 a.m., No. 3 Parkersburg takes on No. 6 Huntington at 11 a.m. and No. 2 University faces No. 7 Jefferson at 12:30 p.m.
Lyla Byres of University is the No. 1 seed in singles and she'll match up with Washington's No. 16-seeded Mila Catrow on Friday at noon in the first round.
Huntington's No. 8-seeded Molly Archer is set to face George Washington's Zoe Charles, who is the No. 9 seed. That first-round match is set for Friday at noon.
Hurricane's Savannah Allen is the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 4 seeded Mya Greenlee of Morgantown at 1 p.m. in the first round.
George Washington's Riya Jones -- Rohen and Samir's sister -- is the No. 11 seed and she'll play Huntington's No. 5-seeded Olivia Akers at 1 p.m. Friday in the first round.
In doubles, GW's Nadia Orcutt and Charles are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8-seeded Jefferson on Friday at 5 p.m.
Class AA-A boys
Williamstown is the defending team champion and the Yellowjackets are right back in the middle of it all as this year's No. 1 seed. Williamstown will open team play against No. 8 Herbert Hoover on Thursday at 8 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m., No. 4 Weir will play No. 5 Point Pleasant in a quarterfinal at 9:30 a.m.
No. 3 Charleston Catholic is set to face No. 6 Lewis County at 11 a.m. and No. 2 Winfield will play No. 7 Berkeley Springs at 12:30 p.m.
Charleston Catholic's Nick Giatras is the No. 1 seed in the singles tournament and he'll face off against No. 16 Jordan Cox in the first round on Friday at noon.
Catholic's Connor Waybright is the No. 5 seed and will take on Williamstown's No. 12-seeded Gavin Hill on Friday at noon. Giatras and Waybright are also doubles partners and will take on No. 7 Williamstown at 5 p.m. Friday.
Winfield's William Sinclair is the No. 3 seed and is set to play No. 14 Christopher Beuns of Wheeling Central Catholic.
Class AA-A girls
Charleston Catholic is the defending team champion, but the Irish are the No. 7 seed in this year's team tournament. Catholic will play No. 2 Chapmanville in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Williamstown is the No. 1 seed and the Yellowjackets will play No. 8 Herbert Hoover in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 8 a.m.
The next quarterfinal is between No. 4 Oak Glen and No. 5 Logan at 9:30 a.m., followed by No. 3 North Marion's quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 Philip Barbour.
Charleston Catholic's Annie Cimino is the No. 3 seed in the singles tournament and she'll begin singles play with a matchup against Catholic teammate Molly Murphy, who is the No. 14 seed. That match is set for 1 p.m. Friday.
Cimino and Murphy are also the No. 3-seeded doubles duo and they will face No. 6 Oak Glen on Friday at 5 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, tournament locations may be moved at the discretion of the tournament director.