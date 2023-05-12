Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston Catholic had a strong day on the courts Friday.

The Irish boys and girls both won Class AA-A team championships on the second day of the WVSSAC tennis state tournaments at Charleston Family YMCA (boys) and Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility (girls).

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags