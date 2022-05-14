Charleston Catholic didn’t field a boys tennis team in 2021.
So as the Irish’s final two doubles pairings fell just short in matches against Williamstown with the Yellowjackets earning a Class AA-A championship with those wins, Catholic coach David Sadd couldn’t quite be downtrodden at all.
Instead, it was mostly pride as Catholic’s girls locked up a second straight state crown early on Saturday and the boys fought to the bitter end as play wrapped up in the state tennis tournament at the Charleston Players Club.
Individually, it was a day of vastly different stories. Freshman girls No. 1 singles player Nadia Orcutt put a bow on a dominant week with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Chapmanville’s Courtney Curnutte and by the time No. 2 singles player Annie Cimino polished off a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Logan’s Riley Moore, the Irish girls team was home free. Catholic finished with 16 points in pulling away from runner-up Chapmanville with 11.
Both Orcutt and Cimino picked up two championships on Saturday with Orcutt claiming the No. 1 doubles title along with partner Hannah Atassi and Cimino winning the No. 2 doubles trophy alongside Molly Murphy. Yet it couldn’t have been any different for the two over the course of the week.
Orcutt won in straight sets for the second day in a row on both sides with she and Atassi taking care of St. Joseph’s Reagan Haughey and Jenna Bates 6-1, 6-1. Cimino, meanwhile, went to three sets in both singles matches and both doubles matches on the final two days.
While nerves were an issue for some of the Irish freshmen contingent, for which there were five on the boys side, that never got to Orcutt as she won four singles matches by a combined score of 40-6.
“I feel like I was confident going into this knowing I’ve practiced so hard,” Orcutt said. “Going into the first day I decided not to let nerves get to me and handle business the way I needed to play.”
Sadd added that her performances were vital in freeing him up to help the rest of the team.
“We would be in trouble if she was in trouble,” Sadd said. “She did what she was supposed to do, she did what we expected her to do and she really did come out here and take care of business.”
For Cimino, it was all about the endurance she prides herself in building throughout soccer and basketball seasons. She dropped the first set in each of her semifinal and final matches before roaring back to sweep the second too. In 2021, Cimino was the No. 3 singles champion before moving up a level and though the road was much tougher, her endurance saw her through.
“It’s that final push, we’ve got that in us,” Cimino said. “It helps me prepare. Soccer season we had that final overtime goal, which was crazy but it’s the same thing here.
“I didn’t really expect to be here coming up, the competition level is crazy but it feels nice that I’ve reached the goal.”
While the girls ended the drama early on Saturday morning, it lasted nearly all day for the boys as they found themselves in a nip-and-tuck battle with the Yellowjackets. It started from the get-go as key battles went into three sets and lasted more than three hours in No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches.
In the third sets, both Catholic’s Nick Giatras and Connor Waybright held 4-1 leads over Williamstown’s Austin Bosgraf and Rainer Holl. But the Yellowjackets stormed back in both with Holl coming all the way back for a 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 victory. After Bosgraf evened the final set up at 4, Giatras was able to gut out the next two games to claim a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory as the teams split the matches.
“He’s a really good player, that was the best match of my life,” Giatras said. “[Sadd] has been preaching, ‘You have to win this match.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve got you, I promise I’m going to get it done for you.’
“You’ve just got to realize it’s one point. There’s another point next. Win the next one. If you lose it, win the next one. Close your eyes, take a deep breath and zone out for a second.”
By the end of the day, Catholic needed to sweep doubles matches between the teams with Giatras and Waybright taking on Bosgraf and Gavin Bosgraf at No. 1 and the Irish’s Patrick Griffith and Andrew Hanna playing the Yellowjackets’ Brandon Gray and John Hill. Instead, Williamstown took both titles and in doing so, nailed down its second straight boys crown with 17 points with Catholic finishing with 15.
Despite the ultimate result Sadd was proud of the fight in his team.
“These kids were inspired by a newspaper article that came out – we took a vote the first week of the season whether to play the season or not because we’d been told we didn’t have a chance,” Sadd said. “If you just go back to the Parkersburg [News and] Sentinel on June 7th, nobody had a chance.
“So, I said, ‘We can play the season and try to take these guys on or we can go do something else.’ They were like, ‘No coach, we’ll just play the season.’ It was inspirational for sure and the boys responded well. They gave it all.”
Catholic’s Ethan Bastin won the No. 3 singles championship with Gavin Bosgraf grabbing the No. 4 singles championship, edging Winfield’s Mitchell Proper.
Chapmanville’s Emma Bryant won the No. 3 girls singles championship with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Williamstown’s London Flores, registering the first tennis championship in school history. The Yellowjackets’ Audrey Fenton defeated Chapmanville’s Carmen Mahon 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles championship.