The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission made drastic changes to the state tennis tournament over the offseason and those changes were on display on Thursday — the first day of this year’s tournament — at three sites throughout Charleston.
The venues remain the same, as Schoenbaum Tennis Courts at Kanawha City Community Center hosts the Class AAA tournament, while the Class AA-A boys tournament is taking place at Charleston Family YMCA and the Class AA-A girls tournament stands at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
The biggest difference in the year’s tournament is the format.
In the past, there were No. 1 singles/doubles through No. 4 singles/doubles tournaments and those tournaments had implications on the team title.
Those tournaments are no more.
Instead, there is one team tournament, one singles tournament and one doubles tournament for both boys and girls in each class — Class AAA and Class AA-A.
In Class AAA, for example, there will be a boys team champion, a boys singles champion and a boys doubles champion.
Each team tournament features an eight-squad bracket as the top two teams from each region qualify for the state tournament. Team play began on Thursday and team championships begin at 8 a.m. Friday.
In the singles tournament, 16 single players will compete for a title, while eight doubles squads play for the hardware. Singles and doubles begin on Friday and championships are set for Saturday.
WVSSAC Executive director Bernie Dolan said the changes in the tournament were made by the board of directors over the summer and talks have been going on for at least a year. The idea is to increase the level of competition.
“In the past, we played tennis team A against team B, and in the end you get a winner,” Dolan said. “Whomever has four points wins. That’s the whole schedule we have during the regular season. At some point, the format of the state tournament or regionals never looked like the regular season.
“There was a desire at the coaches committee and it’s been talked about for a couple years now, at least at tournaments. State tournament and the regional tournament should look like they do in the regular season. It’s the only sport that in the postseason, it really didn’t look at all like the regular season. The desire was to make a true team champion play.”
Some coaches and players surveyed on Day 1 like the new team aspect and the fact that the best players are in the tournament. Others argue that it hurts the sport in West Virginia.
First-year Hurricane boys coach Andy Ball thought the tournament was in need of a face lift.
“The concept is the way it should be,” Ball said. “You’re getting the best players in the state playing each other. In the other formats, you don’t. At our school, if someone wins No. 4 doubles and No. 4 singles, he’s a champion at No. 4. So he’s the fourth-best player in the state? He’s not, because there’s about 20 or 30 people better. He just happened to go to this school.”
Huntington girls coach Mart Hicks said he likes the team aspect of the tournament.
“I like it this way and the kids seem to like it,” Hicks said. “We’ve always struggled with bringing the team aspect to it. The kids seem to like it. There’s kids in the past that never qualified for the state tournament, so they get a chance to play in it if our team qualifies.”
Parkersburg girls coach Jill Parsons said the format is different than usual, but there are similarities to regular-season contests.
“It’s different, and I think as we’ve gone though the season to have a team event so similar to our team matches during the season, that equated well,” Parsons said. “The singles and the doubles tournament is very different, because your teammates are potentially seeded against you. That’s a little different.”
In Class AAA girls singles, George Washington’s Emma Ratrie, a No. 15 seed, will face her teammate, No. 2 seed Nadia Orcutt, in the first round Friday.
Charleston Catholic No. 3 Annie Cimino will take on teammate No. 14 Molly Murphy in the first round of Class AA-A girls singles on Friday.
With 16-player singles tournaments, there isn’t as much room for qualification as in the past. Parsons and Hicks said the team aspect of the tournament makes up for that.
“They’ll still be part of a team,” Parsons said. “They’ll still have a seat at the table or on the court, so they still will have an opportunity to participate because it’s all about the strength of the team.”
“In the past, we’ve always had a No. 3 doubles that has struggles to qualify, and now they get a chance to play in the state tournament with this new team aspect,” Hicks said. “I’m more of a fan of it. I think they have a few kinks to work out. That happens with any system. Overall, I think it could be good.”
Williamstown coach David Leo helped the WVSSAC format the new tournament in the offseason.
“It’s probably the best thing they’ve done in 35 years,” Leo said. “I think there are a few minor tweaks, but I think it brings it back to a collegiate level, and I think that’s what West Virginia has been behind on.”
Huntington senior Alexandra Biddle said she’s a fan of the team tournament. Biddle participated in team play on Thursday as the Highlanders defeated Parkersburg 4-3.
“I do really like the team-oriented aspect of it,” Biddle said. “I think in the past, no one has really known the score and it hasn’t felt like a true team championship. I think that this is really cool. But I do think it is hard and we come from a pretty good region, and with only two teams qualifying, you had both Midland and Hurricane girls not make it. I think both of them deserve a shot to play at states.
“I think there are benefits as well as cons. I would like to see them minimize how much time regionals took. They took four days, which was really difficult. I hope to see them fine-tune it if they are going to continue with this format.”
There are, however, coaches and players that are not in favor of the changes.
GW girls coach Dinah Hurley thinks the new format has shortfalls.
“I do like some parts of the new format, but it alienates some players who don’t play at the higher levels,” Hurley said. “Lower-seeded players get eliminated too quickly. The previous format allowed players to compete against players on their level throughout the tournament.
“I can’t speak for the coaches who made this decision. I know this format was used in the past and was abandoned for the original format, which allowed for broader representation at the state tournament, specifically from smaller schools. I am in favor of a format that is the most inclusive for players at all levels. I would like to know what information was presented to justify the format change.”
Dolan said the WVSSAC’s goal was to reward team play, similar to how it’s done throughout the season.
“There was a time where there must have been a different feeling that [the old tournament format] was better to go to an individual,” Dolan said. “I think the pendulum has swung, so we got back to the teams and rewarding teams because that’s how we play all year.”
Charleston Catholic coach David Sadd agrees with Hurley.
“I told them in the meeting last June that this is absolutely not fair to the state of West Virginia,” Sadd said. “It appears that the SSAC didn’t like the optics of the No. 3’s and No. 4’s and didn’t feel that the 4’s were trophy-worthy. I argued that it was going to extinguish the interest in tennis in areas where schools like Charleston Catholic and other inner-city schools have room to improve their game with indoor facilities.”
The WVSSAC began using Universal Tennis Ratings (UTR) for state tournament qualification. Hurricane senior Curry Taylor, sidelined with a broken wrist this season, sees shortfalls in UTR.
“There’s a lot of pros for the team format,” Taylor said. “But the individual format I think is a little flawed because of the way that they are basing everything off the UTR system. Even the creators of UTR have admitted that it’s flawed and the USTA does not use UTR to determine their rankings and who gets accepted into tournaments.”
A player’s UTR can be influenced by non-WVSSAC sanctioned tournaments, meaning players can improve the UTR with offseason tournaments. Taylor said that creates inclusivity issues in the Mountain State.
“A lot of kids can’t play tournaments, especially in West Virginia, because there are not many indoor locations,” Taylor said. “There’s not a lot of money either in West Virginia tennis. A lot of kids don’t have that opportunity to get that Universal Tennis Rating. Even though they are good players, they’re not able to compete at states like they would under the old format because everything is based on UTR and not your record or how good you are.”
Notre Dame assistant coach Cynthia Iquinto explained some of her dissatisfactions with the new format in a phone interview.
“I just think interscholastic play should be within the high school season,” Iquinto said. “If they started a UTR system on March 1 and just did high school matches, I’m all in. The other issue is regionals and how it played out. In the old system, the 1’s played the 1’s, 2’s played 2’s and so on. Now, we throw everybody into one pool ranked solely by their UTR.
“Our No. 3 girl just started playing tennis two and a half months ago. Great athlete. Her second round was against Parkersburg Catholic’s No. 1. We’re playing her against 3’s all season and then we’re throwing her to the wolves and it’s a total look of defeat. There were safety issues in some of the matches. Someone is going to get hurt.
“We’re not saying Williamstown and Charleston Catholic aren’t good. They deserve to be there. But in the old system, when you have four top No. 1s, you’re allowing so many more people to be at states.”
Team results
The first team to four match victories is declared the winner of their round. If George Washington downs Greenbrier East 4-0, it’s because GW was the first to four match victories. Not all results were available by press time.
Class AAA girls: No. 1 George Washington did, in fact, beat No. 8 Greenbrier East 4-0 and the Patriots moved on to face No. 5 Washington in a semifinal on Thursday afternoon. Washington defeated No. 4 Morgantown 4-3.
No. 6 Huntington defeated No. 3 Parkersburg 4-3 and the Highlanders moved on to face either No. 2 University or No. 7 Jefferson in the semifinal.
Class AAA boys: Defending champ and No. 1-seeded Hurricane rolled over No. 8 Jefferson to reach the semifinals against No. 4 Morgantown. Morgantown trimmed No. 5 Woodrow Wilson 4-3. No. 3 George Washington handled No. 6 Washington 4-0 and took on No. 3 Cabell Midland in the semifinals Thursday.
Class AA-A girls: No. 1 Williamstown beat No. 8 Herbert Hoover 4-0 and played No. 5 Logan in the semifinals on Thursday. No. 3 North Marion downed No. 6 Philip Barbour 4-0 and No. 7 Charleston Catholic upset No. 2 Chapmanville 4-3. The Irish played North Marion in the semifinals on Thursday.
Class AA-A boys: No. 1 Williamstown handled business with a 4-0 win over No. 8 Herbert Hoover, and No. 5 Point Pleasant shut out No. 4 Weir 4-0. Williamstown then downed Point Pleasant and will play either No. 3 Charleston Catholic or No. 2 Winfield. The Irish and Generals played a semifinal on Thursday.