The Hurricane girls tennis team needed a big day on the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City in order to claim its first-ever Class AAA team title, and they got it.
The Redskins entered the day three points behind defending champion Huntington and won four matches over the Highlanders on their way to being named champions on the girls and boys side.
Lexi Smolder, Katy Limanen and Savannah Allen took wins in the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles matches, each over a Huntington opponent. Smolder and Limanen combined forces to down Highlander duo Baby Jones and Molly Archer in the No. 1 doubles final.
"I knew that they could do it. They've shown me they could do it all season," Hurricane girls coach Kendra White said. "The girls just had to focus and take it point by point."
The Hurricane boys team completed the Redskins’ sweep of Class AAA with 16 points, beating out George Washington which finished with 11 points. Huntington placed third with nine points.
"I really appreciate their mental fortitude. They stayed in tough matches throughout the whole season but especially today. They came together as a team and supported each other and came out on top," said Hurricane boys coach Ashley White, who despite sharing a last name is not related to the girls coach.
One thing they do have in common, is bringing home the first-ever boys and girls Class AAA team titles in 2022, unseating Huntington's girls and George Washington's boys to do it.
"To have this and to be able to share it together is exciting," Kendra White said.
Hurricane's Lexi Smolder put a cap on her high school tennis career with two titles Saturday, in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Smolder won an individual title as a freshman and finished as runner up her junior year in 2021.
"It was cool to win it as a freshman and I'm excited I got to win as as senior, too," Smolder said. " I figure this was a good way to end the year."
On the boys side, Cabell Midland’s Ashton Cottrell took a win in three sets over GW's Rohen Jones in the No. 1 boys singles title match.
It was the second time in as many years that Jones had fallen in the No. 1 singles finals, after losing to Huntington’s AJ Mercer a year ago.
After losing the No. 3 singles final in 2021, Cottrell vowed to change his outcome in 2022 and he stayed true to his word.
"I'd fallen to him three times during this season and to come out here and play against him and win is huge for me," the sophomore Cottrell said. "He's a really tough opponent and it means a lot to me."
GW's Samir Jones won in straight sets over Huntington's Ryan Patterson in the No. 2 boys singles final and Hurricane's Curry Taylor beat Huntington’s Will Touma for the No. 3 singles crown.
The longest match of the day — boys No. 4 singles — went four-and-a-half hours before a winner was decided.
Morgantown’s Wyatt Abbitt prevailed over Hurricane’s Domenick Hoh (7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 6-1), but lost later in the day in the No. 3 doubles final with teammate Steven Tian to Hurricane’s Kellen Pauley and Elias Kave 6-4, 6-4.
The remaining boys doubles finals were also decided in straight sets with GW siblings Rohen and Samir Jones besting Hurricane’s Jacob Smolder and Zach Giertz in the No. 1 doubles final. Huntington duo Jax O’Roark and Ryan Patterson defeated Hurricane’s Taylor and Hoh in the No. 3 doubles final.
The Patriot girls also took home No. 2 and No. 3 doubles titles. The team earned wins in each of the three matches the girls team competed in Saturday.