The West Virginia State tennis tournament begins on Thursday at two locations in Charleston.
The Class AAA tournament will take place at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City and the AA-A tournament will be held at Charleston Catholic's Athletic Complex off Hillcrest Drive.
Competition continues through Saturday's singles and doubles title matches, with champions crowned in four singles divisions and three doubles divisions for both boys and girls.
George Washington's boys made history last season in Class AAA with a team title as they tied Parkersburg’s mark of 21 championships while Charleston Catholic's girls won the team crown in Class AA-A.
But Hurricane's boys may give GW a run for its money this year, as all of Hurricane's athletes qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Domenick Hoh, Preston Fox, Curry Taylor, Zachary Giertz, Blake Shamblin, Kellen Pauley, Elias Kave and Jacob Smolder will all work toward a team title for Hurricane.
"We've always had good tennis players, but this year we have excellent players," Hurricane coach Kendra White said. "The top of our boys lineup is a freshman [Smolder]. He has just been awesome. Him winning the region was unexpected but also very well-deserved. He works hard."
Smolder and Giertz will play in the No. 1 doubles together and Smolder will play in the No. 1 singles. Taylor is undefeated and will compete in the No. 3 singles. Hoh is Hurricane's only senior and he will compete in the No. 4 singles in his third state tournament appearance. Hoh and Curry are in the No. 2 doubles and are undefeated.
Hurricane's girls roster features seniors Katy Limanen and Lexi Smolder, who won the No. 1 doubles title in last year's state tournament and will team up again in the No. 1 doubles. They have a bye in the first round of the No. 1 doubles.
Limanen also won the No. 2 singles tournament in 2021. Ella Peterson, Brooke Stewart and Savannah Allen also qualified for the tournament.
GW junior Rohen Jones made it to the final of the No. 1 singles last year but lost to Huntington's AJ Mercer -- a respectable opponent as Mercer was No. 30 in the country among 15-year-olds at the time. Jones will kick off his state tournament in the No. 1 singles against Parkersburg South's Evan Barker on Thursday.
Rohen Jones' brother Samir Jones won an individual title as a freshman in the No. 3 singles last season. Samir Jones has a bye in the No. 2 singles and will play in that event on Friday.
The Jones brothers will team up in the No. 1 doubles and they have a bye in the first round.
"We're really excited," George Washington boys coach Taylor Dixon Rose said. "Our goal is to win the state title again this year. We're looking for some individual titles as well. Rohen had a good match last year with AJ and so this year he's going for the same goal again of trying to win the No. 1 seed. His little brother Samir is trying to win the two seed and together they're trying to win the No. 1 doubles. Those are three big ones that we're going after this year."
The Patriot boys had four seniors graduate, three of whom were in the starting lineup, but there is still plenty state tournament experience on the roster.
"We do have a tougher road this year," Dixon Rose said. "We are weaker than last year because we did lose three of our starting six players but it's just a little bit tougher of a road but it's not impossible."
GW's girls earned fourth place as a team in last year's tournament but the Patriots have individual champions returning from the 2021 tournament. Lily Stone and Zoe Charles won the No. 2 doubles tournament in 2021 and will be competing in the No. 1 doubles again this year.
Patriot senior Jana Zatar, who is committed to play tennis in college, is a player to watch. She's competing in the No. 4 singles.
In Class AA-A, Charleston Catholic's girls look to repeat their team title. Defending No. 3 singles champion Annie Cimino will play in the No. 2 singles and has a first-round bye. Defending No. 4 singles champion Molly Murphy is in the No. 3 singles. Claire Mullen will compete in the No. 4 singles.
Cimino and Murphy teamed up to win last year's No. 3 doubles and they will compete in the No. 2 double starting Thursday.
Freshman Nadia Orcutt plays No. 1 singles and will team up with senior Hannah Attassi in the No. 1 doubles.