Eight Kanawha Valley prep volleyball teams will be playing in regional tournaments Saturday with hopes of landing a berth in the state tournament, scheduled for Nov. 9-10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center.
Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 champion George Washington and Section 2 runner-up Capital will both be competing in the Region 3 tournament starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. GW will face Section 1 runner-up Greenbrier East while Capital takes on Section 1 champ (and host) Woodrow Wilson.
The two finalists in each region advance to the state tournament.
Also in Class AAA, Region 4 Section 2 runner-up Hurricane will face Section 1 champion Spring Valley at the Region 4 event at 6 p.m. mat Cabell Midland High School in Ona. The other regional semifiinal pits Region 2 champion Parkersburg against Section 1 runner-up Huntington.
Two Class AA regionals involving Kanawha Valley schools are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Herbert Hoover, runner-up in the Class AA Region 3 Section 1 tournament, will face Section 2 champion Wyoming East at Independence High School in Coal City.
Region 4 Section 2 champion and regional host Winfield will face Section 1 runner-up Scott while Nitro, which lost to Winfield in the Section 2 final, faces Section 1 champion Wayne.
Charleston Catholic will host the Class A Region 3 tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Irish facing James Monroe. The winner takes on the Greenbrier West-River View semifinal winner.
Buffalo will host the Class A Region 4 tournament, with the Bison taking on Gilmer County in one semifinal and Tolsia facing Wirt County in the other.