Eight Kanawha Valley prep volleyball teams will be playing in regional tournaments Saturday with hopes of landing a berth in the state tournament, scheduled for Nov. 9-10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center.

Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 champion George Washington and Section 2 runner-up Capital will both be competing in the Region 3 tournament starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. GW will face Section 1 runner-up Greenbrier East while Capital takes on Section 1 champ (and host) Woodrow Wilson.

