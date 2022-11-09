Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Buffalo vs Pendelton Co
Buffalo players react after defeating Pendleton County in the Class A state volleyball quarterfinals Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Buffalo looked like a well-oiled machine in the first round of the Class A prep volleyball state tournament. 

The No. 2-seeded Bison (44-6) downed No. 7 Pendleton County in straight sets (25-16, 25-11, 25-16) Wednesday afternoon to advance to Wednesday night's semifinal round against No. 3 Ritchie County (15-7), which defeated No. 6 James Monroe 3-0 in its semifinal.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

